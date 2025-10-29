Balsam Hill: Crafting The Heart Of Holiday Tradition

There is a certain magic that arrives with each holiday season — you can find it in the warm glow of twinkling lights, the scent of freshly baked cookies and the joy of gathering with loved ones after another busy year.

For many families, the Christmas tree stands at the heart of this holiday’s celebrations, a symbol of tradition, memory and togetherness.

But what if that centrepiece could offer the beauty of nature without the constant upkeep? Enter Balsam Hill, the world’s most luxurious and realistic producer of artificial Christmas trees, a brand born from one man’s determination to blend tradition with innovation and the provider of what has become the gold standard in holiday décor.

This story begins like many meaningful ventures do, when someone notices a problem and finds a solution. For founder Mac Harman, the idea for Balsam Hill started from something as simple as a sneeze.

When a family member struggled with an allergy to live Christmas trees, he searched for an alternative only to find that none came close to capturing the magic of the real thing. “Before Balsam Hill came along, there weren’t lifelike Christmas trees that mimicked farm-grown Christmas trees,” Harman shares. “A few tried to mimic the needles, but none tried to mimic the entire tree — and that’s when Balsam Hill was born.”

Raised in the quiet summers of Georgian Bay, Ont., Harman had a childhood filled with exploration, creativity and a spirit of invention. He devised clever marketing strategies for his youthful lemonade stands, had an early fascination with building and seemed destined to someday design something that would leave a lasting impact. The name Balsam Hill itself is a nod to heritage and memory — inspired by a drive through rolling hills on a sunny day, paired with Canada’s most beloved Christmas tree species: the balsam fir.

Of all Balsam Hill’s creations, the BH Fraser Fir has become a crown jewel, representing the very essence of the brand. Revered for its full profile, classic silhouette and uncanny lifelikeness, the Fraser Fir is crafted using the company’s exclusive True Needle® technology. Each branch is molded and painted with painstaking precision to replicate the colour, texture and upward-turned tips of nature’s own masterpiece. From the waxy, velvety surface of its needles to the balanced fullness of its shape, it is nearly impossible to distinguish the tree from its living counterpart.

“Our Fraser Fir is designed to look and feel like the real thing,” Harman explains. “It’s a tree that resonates deeply with families who grew up with Fraser firs in their homes, and now they can continue that tradition without compromise.” Available in a wide range of heights, from 5.5 feet to 12 feet, and complete with pre-lit options, the Fraser Fir is engineered to deliver the joy of Christmas with none of the hassle. Gone are the days of daily watering, dropped needles and uneven branches; instead, families can focus on the traditions that matter most: decorating together, baking cookies and sharing stories by the glow of the Christmas tree lights.

What sets Balsam Hill apart is not only the naturalism of its trees but also the emotion they inspire. “Balsam Hill’s purpose is to create joy together,” Harman says. “Our trees have a front- row seat to the holidays — they become part of the cherished moments that bring families closer.” That sentiment has made the brand a household name, trusted by millions of families and even celebrated by personalities like Kelly Clarkson, Martha Stewart and Oprah Winfrey.

As the company continues to grow, sustainability and innovation remain at its core. Balsam Hill is now incorporating recycled materials and plant- based plastics into its designs, ensuring the future of holiday traditions is as environmentally conscious as it is beautiful.

At the heart of it all is something timeless: The belief that a Christmas tree is more than décor. It is a gathering place, a keeper of memories and a beacon of warmth. With the BH Fraser Fir, Mac Harman and Balsam Hill invite families everywhere to experience the magic of tradition — perfected.

