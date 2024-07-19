Dolce Empowering Women’s Event

Intelligence and beauty came together in support of womanhood while celebrating and uplifting the modern-day woman.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Ontario’s Mono county resides the humble and delightfully artisanal Adamo Winery. Here, Dolce set the stage for its latest luncheon event in support of Empowering Women and the Women Building Futures Organization.

Brought to life through the creative vision of Dolce Editor-In-Chief Michelle Zerillo-Sosa and Director of Marketing Angela Palmieri-Zerillo in collaboration with numerous sponsors, the event hosted women from all sectors of life — real-estate professionals, fashion designers, motivational speakers and many more exceptional role models, all united by their womanhood and the power inherent in that gift.

Guests arrived in their best floral attire, patterned summer dresses in brilliant hues of lilacs and pink, complemented by matching accessories and warm smiles as they entered the Adamo Estate. They were greeted by a pair of fantastic Alfa Romeo Tonale cars generously put on display by Alfa Romeo of Oakville — along with a handcrafted 14-foot flower veil that served as the perfect backdrop for a photo op before venturing inside.

Ready to mingle and network with one another, Dolce’s guests sipped a 2022 chilled frizzante rosé while enjoying the essence of la dolce vita evoked by the winery’s congenial ambiance. Moderator and globally sought-after thought-leader Richard Dolan kicked off the afternoon’s program with an opening speech, and introduced Dolce’s Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, followed by special remarks by Rachel Veilleux, Women Building Futures’ manager and external relations representative.

While they enjoyed their lunch guests also enjoyed entertainment that included private magic shows and a fashion show presented by SAMO Collection Inc. womenswear, and anticipated opening their curated gift bags filled by the event’s generous sponsors. Following the first course, the panel of esteemed guest speakers — including Mayor of Orangeville Lisa Post, Mindset Coach Hina Khan, and Elena Di Giovanni, visionary co-founder of Comin & Partners, a strategic communication consultancy firm — shared their perspectives about what it means to be an empowered woman in today’s society, a thoughtful conversation that ranged from overcoming the hurdles that life presents to the ongoing battle of committing to personal development and having the courage to believe in oneself and not just for oneself, since celebrating personal passions and leading by example can inspire others to reach their own full potential.

Dolce’s luncheon served to raise awareness and funds for Women Building Futures (WBF) along with creating a communal atmosphere where guests were able to forge new relationships and renew old ones. We wish to extend our gratitude to those in attendance and the many sponsors who helped make this event possible. Good people and kind hearts make all the difference in this world. That is the true definition of la dolce vita!

