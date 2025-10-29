Prospect Construction: Built By Legacy And Vision

Greg Kolodziejczyk and designer Roya Majd intend to take their industries as a combined force to deliver exceptional projects for their clientele. | Photo By Emad Mohammadi

Greg Kolodziejczyk of Prospect Construction doesn’t fret over minor details, he demonstrates commitment — one day at a time, one stone at a time.

In a field built on strength, precision and endurance, few names resonate with as much integrity as Prospect Construction. Led by Greg Kolodziejczyk, whose talent derives from the foundation his father and grandfather instilled in him. The company has carved its own path into the fabric of Toronto’s architectural landscape, with three generations of craftsmanship to back it up. From custom limestone estates to custom brick installations, Prospect Construction’s work is more than construction; its artistry is built to last.

Dolce sat down with Greg Kolodziejczyk and Roya Majd of Roya Majd Design to discuss what drives their success. “It’s personality and character,” Kolodziejczyk says. “When I meet a client, I present myself honestly. It’s about quality workmanship and building a relationship that lasts. I let my work speak for itself.”

Talented and passionate about all things design, Majd echoes the sentiment. “We stay true to our vision, we keep up with trends, colour palettes, without compromising the client’s wants and needs.”

Majd’s passion for design lies in her love for transformation — turning spaces into authentic reflections of personality and lifestyle. Through Roya Majd Design, she approaches each project as a story waiting to be told, guided by the beauty of natural light, textures, and how each space is an opportunity to create its ambiance. The two have an unrelenting passion for what they do, and it’s become the foundation of their reputation — a reputation that, like the stonework, stands the test of time.

But standing the test of time, in part, also comes with being adaptable. Part of that adaptability lies in embracing modern marketing. For Kolodziejczyk, being visible isn’t vanity — it’s survival. “If I can show you some stonework in the morning while you’re scrolling Instagram, there’s a good chance I’m going to get that job.”

Kolodziejczyk adds, “In today’s world, you must learn about marketing and trends. You can’t just wait for business to come to you.”

The heart of Prospect Construction remains rooted in tradition: craftsmanship, precision and pride. The team is made up of highly skilled masons trained in both classic and contemporary techniques, capable of delivering the highest level of quality on projects that often span years. “We are not just in a league of our own — we built our own league,” Kolodziejczyk says. “I don’t pay attention to competitors. I stay in my lane, focus on my work, and let it speak for itself.”

Among his most rewarding challenges are the monumental projects that once seemed out of reach. “There were 30,000-square-foot homes built entirely of limestone,” he recalls. “I thought, ‘How am I going to finish this?’ But I showed up every day, focused on the job. Those kinds of projects — they get you more jobs. But it’s not just about getting jobs. It’s about client satisfaction.”

With a collaborative spirit and shared vision, Majd and Kolodziejczyk open the door to exciting creative possibilities. Together, they aim to merge craftsmanship and artistry, ensuring every project balances beauty and functionality while celebrating innovation, comfort, and the individuality of the client.

Majd adds, “Being able to work together, collaborating creatively, is what we love to do, and when the client falls in love with our work, that’s what makes all the difference.”

That dedication has transformed Prospect Construction’s portfolio into a collection of landmarks across the GTA. “When I drive by a house we’ve built, especially one that took two years to complete, I feel proud. The stress, the pressure — it’s worth it.That home will stand for a hundred years. People will still see it decades from now. That’s the reward.”

So, what defines quality for a master mason? “Not cutting corners. Everyone can see when corners are cut. We’re not in the business of cutting corners,” Kolodziejczyk explains. “Quality is both technical and ethical. It’s about integrity — doing the right thing, ensuring each project is something the client can take pride in, and the city can admire.”

When asked about the best advice he’s ever received, Kolodziejczyk smiles. “Don’t sweat the small stuff. Everything will work itself out. Just show up — one day at a time, one stone at a time.” It’s a philosophy that’s guided him from humble beginnings to running one of the most respected masonry companies in Ontario. And it’s the same wisdom he’d pass on to his younger self because success isn’t measured only in projects completed or awards earned, but in the life built around them.

From the first brick laid by Prospect Construction to the towering stone homes that have now defined Toronto’s luxury landscape, Kolodziejczyk has proven that true craftsmanship never goes out of style. It evolves, it adapts — but above all, it endures.

La dolce vita for Greg Kolodziejczyk is simple: “A healthy, happy family. Great people around you. Integrity. Reputation. Sharing your blessings with others — that’s what makes life sweet.” For Roya Majd, “my dolce vita is living simply, beautifully, and meaningfully, surrounded by harmony and joy.”

www.prospectconstruction.ca

@prospect.construction

@roya.majddesign