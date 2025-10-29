The Boca Raton: Home To The Extraordinary

Where costal beauty meets curated indulgence: five hotels and endless experiences — a new era of luxury travel courtesy of the Suite Collection and Beach Club.

The Boca Raton continues to set the standard for luxury travel with its iconic resort, home to five distinctive hotels that cater to every style of leisure. From family-friendly adventures to adult- only escapes, this legendary destination is still one of South Florida’s most-celebrated retreats.

The highly anticipated reopening of Beach Club in January, 2025, marked a new chapter for Palm Beach County’s only private beach resort. Following a US$130 million redesign, Beach Club now features three times as many suites as before, 210 fully renovated guest rooms and suites, many with expansive outdoor terraces and ocean views that embrace the natural beauty of its half-mile of private shoreline. The property blends modern coastal design with thoughtful amenities, including wellness treatments, curated programming that captures the spirit of the sea and immersive dining. Standout culinary offerings include Marisol, helmed by Michelin- recognized chef Johnny Spero, and Onda, a sand- side restaurant spotlighting rotating international chefs.

For travellers seeking the pinnacle of refinement, The Boca Raton Suite Collection offers a portfolio of the resort’s most coveted accommodations, including its Beach Club, Tower and Yacht Club. Guests get to enjoy not only spacious, beautifully designed suites but also exclusive privileges — from personalized butler service and chauffeur transfers to dedicated pool and beach seating. Access to the private Top of the Tower lounge, priority reservations throughout the resort as well as curated daily experiences such as wine tastings and afternoon tea elevate each stay into something unforgettable.

Together, the revitalized Beach Club and the Suite Collection affirm The Boca Raton’s enduring legacy: a destination where leisure, luxury and coastal living come together in perfect harmony.

www.thebocaraton.com

@thebocaraton