2025 Monaco Grand Prix – Preview

ISAAK HADJAR VCARB OFFICIAL DRIVER

“Monaco is nearly a home race for me and I’m sure it’s going to be a really special weekend. I believe it’s the best Qualifying session of the year as it’s a really intense one, so I’m looking forward to it. Following last week’s great result in Imola, I feel like the car is working really well. We found a bit more performance, so I’m happy to go again and drive for the first time a Formula One car in Monaco, aiming to fight for a few more points.”

LIAM LAWSON VCARB OFFICIAL DRIVER

“This will be my first time racing here in Monaco in a Formula One car and it’s a moment I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I’ve raced here before in the junior categories and it has always felt incredibly special, but doing it in F1 takes it to another level. There’s so much history and prestige around this track. The margin for error here is tiny, and the challenge is massive, but that’s exactly what makes Monaco so special. It’s going to take a bit of time to get fully comfortable on track, so all three practice sessions will be crucial. I’m really excited to be here.”

TIM GOSS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER

“The 8th race of the 2025 season takes us to the streets of Monaco to test the driver’s and car’s abilities to the edge. A narrow circuit twisting through the town, consisting of lower speed corners, a bumpy surface, a tunnel and uncompromising walls. There is no room for mistakes. From a car build and set-up standpoint, we bring a car that has its maximum downforce, to the fact that cornering performance dominates over straight line speed, and a softer suspension to give the ride quality over the bumpy track and kerbs. Our confidence is high after a successful points finish at the last GP in Imola, having progressed with the car’s aerodynamic performance and ride quality. Along with the drivers we can’t wait for the ultimate test of driving skill.”

