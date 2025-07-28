Cash & Rocket: Driving The Change

Under Julie Brangstrup’s leadership, empowering women and transforming lives in the process is a routine occurrence for CASH & ROCKET.

Rooted in a childhood spent between the natural landscapes of Denmark and Switzerland, Julie Brangstrup’s path to entrepreneurship was shaped early by a blend of freedom and discipline. Growing up in a large close-knit family, she was taught to dream ambitiously while remaining grounded — an ethos that continues to guide her both personally and professionally. Along the way, she learned a tough but lasting lesson: not everyone will understand your vision, and that’s okay. The quiet resolve to keep moving forward even in the face of doubt or failure became a defining force in her life.

With a background in finance and a track record of co-founding successful ventures, Brangstrup developed not only a keen understanding of risk and opportunity but also a leadership style grounded in empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence. Now, as the founder and CEO of CASH & ROCKET, she leads with purpose and clarity, channelling the same values that shaped her early life into every decision she makes.

Q: You launched CASH & ROCKET to unite influential women in support of global causes. What was the moment that crystallized this mission for you?

A: It was during a charity event in South Africa, watching women on the ground doing extraordinary work with minimal resources. I realized that if we could unite influential women with access, drive and visibility, we could become a global force for real, lasting change.

Q: As a mother of six and a social- impact entrepreneur, how do you strike a balance between personal fulfillment and professional passion?

A: It’s a dance, not a formula. I’ve learned to be present in the moment — whether I’m with my children or leading a global initiative. I don’t strive for perfection. I strive for presence, purpose and letting go of guilt when things don’t align perfectly.

Q:The CASH & ROCKET Tour is a blend of luxury, purpose and empowerment. How did this one-of-a-kind concept come to life?

A: I wanted to disrupt the idea that philanthropy had to be solemn. Why not make it exhilarating? The tour was born from a desire to turn heads, raise funds and redefine what it means to give back. It’s about joy in service — and doing good while having an unforgettable experience.

Q: With over £4.7 million raised, what do you believe is the secret to successfully mobilizing women behind a shared philanthropic cause?

A: It’s about connection and authenticity. When women feel seen, heard and part of something larger than themselves, they become unstoppable. We’re not just writing cheques — we’re rewriting the narrative of what women can do when they lift each other up.

Q: Among the many journeys and moments on tour, what is one of the most inspiring or unexpected stories that has stayed with you?

A: There was a moment in South Africa when one of our ambassadors met the girls from a local NGO we support. They shared stories, laughter, even dance. Language wasn’t a barrier — humanity was the bridge. That moment reminded me why we do this. It’s about real connection.

Q: The collective is called a “powerhouse sisterhood of unstoppable women.” What does sisterhood mean to you, personally and professionally?

A: Sisterhood is solidarity. It’s knowing someone has your back, even when they don’t benefit directly. Professionally, it creates resilience and innovation. Personally, it’s a lifeline. I wouldn’t be where I am without the women who believed in me when I doubted myself.

Q: Looking ahead, how do you envision CASH & ROCKET evolving over the next five years, particularly in terms of its global footprint and social impact?

A: Our vision is to scale globally — new continents, new voices, new causes. But always with the same heart. We’re also investing in tech to create year- round engagement and impact beyond the tour. The future is digital, inclusive and borderless — and so is our sisterhood.

Q: What is one of the biggest misconceptions about philanthropy today — and how is CASH & ROCKET challenging that narrative?

A: That it’s reserved for the wealthy or out of reach for everyday people. At CASH & ROCKET, we challenge that by making giving vibrant, participatory and accessible. Philanthropy should feel empowering, not exclusive.

Q: How do you personally define success?

A: Success, for me, is freedom. The freedom to create, to give, to be present with my children, and to know that my work is leaving a legacy that extends beyond myself.

Q: Do you have a daily mantra or ritual that helps you live with gratitude and joy, no matter how hectic life becomes?

A: “Gratitude over perfection.” Every morning, I write two things down that I’m grateful for, even if the day ahead looks chaotic. It grounds me in what’s real and keeps me aligned with joy.

Q: If you could offer one piece of advice to a woman at the beginning of her entrepreneurial or philanthropic path, what would it be?

A: Start before you’re ready. The world needs your vision now — not when it’s perfect. Surround yourself with people who elevate your voice, not echo your fears.

Q: Finally, what is your version of la dolce vita?

A: La dolce vita is having family dinner with my children after a day of full-on work, surrounded by laughter, love and the quiet knowledge that I’ve made a difference.

