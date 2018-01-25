Camila Cabello’s Album Tops the Charts

Camila Cabello cried in the street when she topped the Billboard 200 album chart. The “Havana” hitmaker took to Twitter to express her excitement that her LP Camila had topped the U.S. charts. Alongside a string of crying face emojis, she wrote that, “MY ALBUM IS NUMBER 1 ON BILLBOARD HOT 200 … I’M CRYING ON THE STREET.”

Coinciding with her No. 1 album is her song “Havana” that is also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The last solo artist to have both a single and album simultaneously at No. 1 was Beyoncé with “Crazy in Love,” back in 2003.

The 20-year-old singer previously admitted that her music career and her life are running in a parallel line, which is why she changed the name of her album to Camila. Cabello also thinks there are a lot of barriers being broken in the music industry right now.