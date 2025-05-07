Patrick Dempsey Joins Tag Heuer Eyewear

Swiss luxury watchmaker enters a new chapter in its shared history with actor and long-time brand ambassador Patrick Dempsey.

Nothing resonates quite like an ambassador who lives the brand, and Patrick Dempsey has embodied the TAG Heuer spirit with unmistakable style. An actor, professional racing driver, and creative force, Patrick Dempsey has been a constant presence at the side of the Swiss luxury watchmaker since 2014. This year, the relationship is entering a new chapter as Patrick Dempsey becomes the official face of TAG Heuer Eyewear.

Much like Steve McQueen before him, another Hollywood icon with a real passion for racing and a key element in the defining of TAG Heuer’s legacy, Patrick Dempsey represents the rare convergence of performance, precision and timeless style.

Patrick Dempsey, Living the TAG Heuer Spirit

Patrick Dempsey’s alignment with TAG Heuer runs deep. He shares the brand’s core values: designed to win, elegance in motion, and the pursuit of excellence with no shortcuts. These can be felt on screen just as much as on the racetrack. A seasoned competitor in the world of endurance racing, Patrick Dempsey has raced multiple times at the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, one of the most demanding motorsport events in the world. Few actors can claim that, and even fewer can back it up with podium finishes, after he secured second place in the GTE Am category, completing 331 laps in 2015. His dedication to the sport was recognized in 2019 when he received the “Spirit of Le Mans” award, honouring his contributions both on and off the track.

Patrick Dempsey has never treated his role with TAG Heuer as a formality. He’s been there – trackside at the Monaco Grand Prix, at boutique openings, behind the wheel at Rennsport Reunion 7, and throughout the brand’s other major moments. His presence has always been a heartfelt and authentic one, and his involvement speaks for itself.

This year, the connection deepens with the brand’s latest collection, created in partnership with Thélios, LVMH Eyewear Excellence. With the new collection, Patrick Dempsey brings his passion for performance and refined style contributing to its evolution, offering creative input and a vision rooted in both style and function.

The campaign opens with a nod to the brand’s deep roots in racing culture. In a striking image, Patrick Dempsey mirrors a legendary portrait of Jack Heuer holding a chronograph, a pose that has come to symbolize TAG Heuer’s forging role in motorsport history. In the 2025 version, Patrick Dempsey wears two key models from the collection: the Jack Heuer and Mini Vingt-Sept eyewear lines. The result is both timeless and fresh, a visual bridge between heritage and what comes next.

The resonance doesn’t end there. In Ferrari (2024), the actor portrayed racing legend Piero Taruffi, drawing a cinematic parallel to Jack Heuer’s revolutionary 1971 partnership with Ferrari. This new chapter, then, is a perfect continuation of a legacy that fuses racing, storytelling, and timeless design.

THE COLLECTION

TAG Heuer’s 2025 Eyewear Collection leans into design, performance, and heritage, brought together through three distinct lines:



Jack Heuer Line

Inspired by the visionary behind TAG Heuer’s first Formula 1® partnership in 1971, the Jack Heuer line pays tribute to a legacy of innovation in motorsport. With 1960s-inspired pilot frames crafted from ultra-light Japanese titanium, Chromafade lenses, and refined detailing, the line blends vintage elegance with modern precision, a nod to Jack Heuer’s enduring influence on both design and performance.



Shield Pro Line

The Shield Pro line brings TAG Heuer’s boldest spirit to life with a futuristic, performance-driven design made for high-speed environments. Featuring a flexible bio-nylon frame, these sporty masks are ultra-light, durable, and built for movement. With interchangeable lenses and subtle TAG Heuer emblems, they’re designed for athletes, riders, and anyone who thrives in extreme conditions, no compromise, just clarity and control.



Mini Vingt-Sept Line

A refined evolution of TAG Heuer’s technical eyewear, the Mini Vingt-Sept line features a sleek elliptical steel hinge and bio-nylon temples, a nod to performance and precision. Inspired by motorsport engineering, the design revisits the brand’s iconic 27° hinge with a bold, modern edge. Finished with polarized SPECTA lenses for enhanced visual clarity, this line is built for speed, detail, and dynamic movement.