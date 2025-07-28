A dazzling celebration of national achievement, the star-studded Induction Gala honoured nine extraordinary inductees.

Canada’s Walk of Fame 2025, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, brought together Canadian luminaries, industry leaders, artists and other dignitaries to pay tribute to individuals and groups whose contributions have left a lasting impact both at home and abroad. Dolce was honoured to receive an exclusive invitation to attend this unforgettable evening and witness all this Canadian glory.

This year’s inductees included iconic guitarist Liona Boyd, world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Tirone David, acclaimed filmmaker Shawn Levy, humanitarian Dr. Samantha Nutt, rock legends Our Lady Peace, visionary hotelier and philanthropist Isadore Sharp, golf champion Mike Weir, trailblazing actress and producer Tonya Williams, and the globally celebrated Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Hosted by Arisa Cox and Madison Tevlin, the gala featured red carpet arrivals, emotional tributes and powerful storytelling, punctuated by spectacular performances. Notable guests who took to the stage as presenters included Tom Cochrane, Deepa Mehta, Chantal Kreviazuk, George Stroumboulopoulos and more. Family members and close friends added personal touches to each tribute, while entertainers including Sam Roberts, The Tenors and Canada’s Got Talent alumni the Ivan Flett Memorial Dancers lit up the stage. A standout musical tribute to Liona Boyd by four classical guitarists captivated the audience, while Our Lady Peace closed the evening with a show-stopping performance.

The 2025 Induction Gala was more than a celebration — it was a powerful reminder of the breadth and brilliance of Canadian talent in the arts, sciences, sports and humanitarian fields.

canadaswalkoffame.com

@cwofame