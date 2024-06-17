Patek Philippe Crafts World’s First: Date Display Feature Synchronized With Local Time

The new generation of the World Time watch collection by Patek Philippe, is distinguished by a patented world-first feature that displays the time in the time zone selected at the 12 o’clock position on the city disk and indicated by the center hands.

Complex and yet so easy to operate, the World Time Reference 5330G-001’s new system perfectly illustrates Patek Philippe’s creative philosophy of putting the user first. With its first launch as a limited edition at the Patek Philippe grand exhibition “Watch Art” held in Tokyo in June 2023. Those in attendance at its grand unveiling were floored by the sheer artistic elegance and seamless functionality of the expertly crafted piece.

First Impressions Count

As with all Patek Philippe World Time watches it is all about making a bold statement. The new Reference 5330G-001 stands out by its refined and highly distinctive appearance. Featuring an 18K white gold case with Sapphire-crystal back casing construction.

A calfskin strap with a unique denim life motif, in blue-gray with white hand-stitching, compliments the colour of the dial. Secured by a gold fold-over clasp.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fully polished white-gold case, 40 mm in diameter, catches the eye with its curved two-tier fluted lugs. In addition to its sophisticated dauphine-style hands and faceted applied baton-style hour markers, all in white gold with a white luminescent coating. Its opaline dial center is coloured with an elegant shade of blue-gray embellished with a carbon design, adding a dynamic modern touch.

Seamless Functionality

Patek Philippe’s engineers worked tirelessly to create a way to group the date display mechanically with the local time with no need for correction. Meeting this challenge required that the date adjust automatically in the two situations entailing a change: past midnight, when the date advances to that of the following day; and when crossing the International Date Line (in the middle of the Pacific Ocean) from west to east, where the date goes back by a day.

To provide this useful function, the manufacturer developed a new movement, calibre 240 HU C. A patented central differential system comprising two concentric star-type gear wheels manages the local time date.

In addition, this was the brand’s first time presenting the date display mode with a handmade transparent glass with a hammer-shaped red indicator tip that moves along a transfer-printed scale from 1 to 31.

Its craftsmanship and aesthetics have again shown the world the most fundamental values of Geneva watchmaking. With Patek Philippe, it is all about embracing the rituals of your life and passing on the traditions to the next generation. The World Time Reference 5330G-001 does just that.

Just know that the moment you turn the crown and see the ultra-thin self-winding mechanical movement in action, you will know you gave life to a truly special timepiece.

To begin your tradition with Patek Philippe, this watchmaking defining piece can be purchased at Toronto’s most sought-after jewelry store, Humbertown Jewellers — the only Patek Philippe authorized retailer in Toronto.

PHOTO COURTESY OF PATEK PHILIPPE

www.patek.com

@patekphilippe

www.humbertownjewellers.com

@humbertownjewellers