ANDREWS & UHN FOUNDATION’S SPRING IN BLOOM SHOPPING EVENT

UHN Foundation is teaming up with Canadian luxury womenswear retailer Andrews for the second annual Spring in Bloom shopping event. Happening April 18 to 21, this event promises exclusive discounts for shoppers while advancing healthcare research.

Shoppers, both in-store and online, can enjoy a generous $100 discount on any purchase of $500 or more during the Spring in Bloom event. But the benefits don’t stop there. Andrews has pledged to donate 5% of the event’s sales to UHN Foundation.

This collaboration is not the first of its kind. Over the past 28 years, Andrews has contributed a total of $50,000 through various initiatives. This longstanding partnership demonstrates Andrews’ dedication to fostering positive change and supporting essential healthcare services.

Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation, emphasizes the transformative power of confidence, particularly in leadership roles. Quenneville shared her personal journey, recalling her early career days filled with monochromatic pantsuits as she tried to blend into male-dominated environments. She noted, “When I am wearing beautiful clothes that I feel comfortable in, it gives me great confidence and helps me show up as my best self.” This sentiment underscores the significance of feeling good and empowered, not just in fashion but in all aspects of life, especially when leading change in the community.

This partnership with Andrews further amplifies the importance of community involvement in shaping the future of healthcare. UHN, Canada’s top research hospital and the world’s leading publicly-funded hospital, recognizes the vital role of donors in driving innovation and excellence. As a beacon of patient care and medical research, UHN relies on donor support to recruit and train exceptional medical professionals, develop groundbreaking treatments, and advance ambitious research initiatives.

Darren Mason, President of Andrews, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Partnering with UHN Foundation for this fundraising event underscores our deep commitment to enriching the communities we serve.” Mason highlighted Andrews’ core values of compassion, innovation, and excellence, emphasizing the company’s role as a force for positive change. He added, “Together, we are UHNITED to change the status quo of healthcare.”

The Spring in Bloom shopping event is not just an opportunity for exclusive shopping deals; it’s a chance to support essential healthcare services and make a meaningful impact in the community. Andrews and UHN Foundation invite everyone to join them in this exciting initiative and be part of a movement that is changing the status quo of healthcare.

To learn more about UHN Foundation please visit WWW.UHNITED.CA