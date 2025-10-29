Introducing The Gianfranco Ferré Residences

Set against the pristine shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah has quickly become one of the most sought-after destinations in the United Arab Emirates. With its year-round beautiful weather, deluxe attractions and growing list of opulent developments, it has captured the attention of global business leaders and major players in the entertainment industry. Now, the island welcomes its most refined addition yet — Gianfranco Ferré Residences, an exclusive residential project by ONIRO Group, the official licensee of the Gianfranco Ferré Home brand, in collaboration with MIRA Developments.

Blending timeless Italian elegance with the dynamic energy of the UAE, this new development promises to redefine luxury coastal living. Dolce had the pleasure of speaking with Moreno Brambilla, the chairman and CEO of ONIRO Group, about the project’s inspiration, design vision and why Gianfranco Ferré Residences is set to become a landmark of la dolce vita in the Middle East.

Q: What inspired ONIRO Group to bring the Gianfranco Ferré Home brand to the residential real estate sector, and particularly in Ras Al Khaimah?

A: At ONIRO Group, we’ve always believed in the power of design to shape lifestyle experiences. The Gianfranco Ferré Home collection with its refined, metropolitan aesthetic naturally lends itself to the world of high-end residential living. The decision to enter the branded residence sector stems from our desire to extend the identity and values of the brand — Italian craftsmanship, timeless elegance and expressive design — beyond furniture and into immersive living environments.

Ras Al Khaimah, and specifically Al Marjan Island, presented the ideal canvas for this vision. It’s a fast- rising destination that’s attracting global attention thanks to major developments in hospitality, entertainment and investment. Bringing the Gianfranco Ferré name into this context allowed us to merge Italian design heritage with the dynamic spirit of the UAE, delivering a unique residential concept tailored to a sophisticated and international clientele.

Q: What factors influenced your decision to invest in Al Marjan Island?

A: Al Marjan Island represents one of the most dynamic and promising areas in the UAE today. We at ONIRO Group were drawn by its strategic positioning and the increasing presence of key international players across hospitality and entertainment. We saw in Al Marjan Island the perfect environment to bring to life the values of the Gianfranco Ferré brand: a location capable of enhancing our design philosophy through its natural beauty, growing prestige and international appeal. The decision was also strongly influenced by the quality of the partnerships involved. With MIRA Developments we found a trusted forward- thinking partner who shares our vision and standards of excellence. Together, we are shaping a project that reflects our shared ambition: to redefine contemporary living.

Q: Gianfranco Ferré Residences promise “uncompromising luxury and timeless elegance.” How do you ensure these values are reflected in the design and execution of each unit?

A: At ONIRO Group, we translate the concepts of luxury and elegance into a precise design philosophy, rooted in Italian craftsmanship, refined materials and meticulous attention to detail. Each unit in Gianfranco Ferré Residences is a direct expression of this approach. The interiors are furnished exclusively with pieces from the latest Gianfranco Ferré Home collection, which blends contemporary lines with subtle vintage references and a metropolitan spirit. We worked closely with our design teams to curate a palette of warm, harmonious tones — white, beige and rich Canaletto walnut wood — paired with textured, luxurious fabrics to create spaces that feel both sophisticated and welcoming.

Q: Can you share more about the design philosophy behind the interiors?

A: The design philosophy behind the interiors of Gianfranco Ferré Residences is deeply rooted in the legacy of the fashion house itself: an elegant balance between structure and softness, form and function, tradition and innovation. We wanted to create spaces that reflect the sophisticated spirit of the Gianfranco Ferré Home collection. Each environment is designed not just to be aesthetically beautiful, but to evoke a feeling of comfort, personality and identity. We believe that luxury today lies in the ability to make people feel truly at home in a space that is both inspiring and intimate — this is the essence of our design philosophy.

Q: In what ways do the Gianfranco Ferré Residences embody la dolce vita?

A: La dolce vita is more than an aesthetic. It is a way of living that celebrates beauty, ease and the pleasures of everyday life. At Gianfranco Ferré Residences, we’ve brought this philosophy to life through a design concept that invites residents to slow down, appreciate their surroundings and live with intentional elegance. Ultimately, la dolce vita is the art of living beautifully. And that’s exactly what this project delivers: a contemporary interpretation of Italian style, set against the timeless backdrop of the Arabian Gulf.

