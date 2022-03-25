10 Celebrities Who Are Ditching Dresses for Glamorous Suits

Celebrities always strive to make a statement with their outfit, and what better way to do that than to show up to a red carpet or an event in something other than a dress. Just like a red lip, a suit can look incredibly captivating while making you feel empowered and confident. Trading in a dress for an elevated suit has proven to be a great decision for many celebrities. Check out some of our favourite suits celebs have been rocking.

1. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway looked like a work of art in a vibrant Christopher John Rogers set she wore to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. She wore the Italian-woven Gradient Dot jacquard from Christopher John Rogers’ 008 collection. This outfit is exactly how you can mix prints and patterns and wear bold shades in the springtime.

2. Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain looked stunning at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a couture suit from Dior where she was the recipient of the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The suit was designed by Dior’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and accessorized with diamonds from De Beers Jewelry. Even without a shirt, the star’s sleek-hair-and-smoky-eyeshadow look made for an elegant and chic red-carpet look.

3. Halle Berry

You can never go wrong with velvet. Halle Berry wore a custom-made velvet suit from Dolce & Gabbana and a corset from Mônot Official to the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. It was the perfect outfit for the actress to accept her SeeHer award. The sweetheart neckline and the sheer panels on her corset made the outfit look sexy yet modern. She added a pop of colour to the neutral look with emerald earrings from Samer Halimeh. However, her silver hairstyle that was reminiscent of her X-Men character, Storm, is what really caught everyone’s attention.

4. Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning arrived at the 2022 SAG Awards in a Gucci waistcoat and trousers. Fanning told the reporters on the red carpet that she didn’t feel like wearing a dress, which was definitely a good decision. She looked sophisticated and classy in the cream blouse, sparkly pants, minimal makeup and loose waves.

5. Elizabeth Olsen

Another actress that strutted the red carpet in velvet at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards was Elizabeth Olsen. Velvet always looks sexy and luxurious, and Olsen’s custom-made Giorgio Armani velvet jumpsuit was no exception. To accompany her plunging neckline, she wore a sparkly Cartier ruby necklace that completed the lavish ensemble.

6. Lilly Collins

Lily Collins showed up to the premiere of her new Netflix movie, Windfall, in a Brunello Cucinelli suit. The actress captioned the photo of her outfit saying, “Found my inner boss lady last night. Suited up for WINDFALL – thanks to the dream team as usual!” Celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn is responsible for putting together Collins’ look. Haenn paired the suit with Cartier jewelry and Louboutin heels. Collins was radiating confidence while giving office glam vibes in this timeless outfit.

7. Simone Ashley

Several celebrities were spotted wearing pieces from Valentino Garavani’s Pink PP collection. Sex Education star Simone Ashley was spotted at the 2022 British Film Academy Awards in a fuchsia Valentino jumpsuit. The bold colour, accompanied by the chocolate-inspired eyeshadow, made for a memorable red-carpet look.

8. Ariana DeBose

Another actress who was giving off boss-lady vibes was Ariana DeBose at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston dressed her in a pink suit from BOSS, silver Stuart Weitzman heels, and a matching silver Jimmy Choo clutch. The Golden Globe recipient was radiating joy and looked confident that she might be able to add an Oscar to her resume.

9. Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried looked sleek and sophisticated at the Good Morning, America TV show in a suit from Parisian brand Paul and Joe. The actress was promoting her new Hulu show, The Dropout, where she plays Elizabeth Holmes. The outfit is the perfect example of how to rock a masculine-feminine style.

10. Dove Cameron

Another actress that was sporting bright colours and patterns is Dove Cameron. Cameron wore a stunning Versace suit at the American Film Institute Awards luncheon from the brand’s spring/summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. In typical Versace fashion, the silk suit featured the golden Medusa pattern. The pops of pink and teal throughout the outfit, and the neon green bralette she wore underneath the jacket, completed the luxe look.