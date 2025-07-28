The Art Of Stay: Inside The Maybourne Beverly Hills

A closer look at one of L.A.’s most distinguished addresses — where timeless elegance, curated design and five-star comfort converge.

There are hotels that impress, and then there are hotels that stay with you. The Maybourne Beverly Hills is decidedly the latter. Nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills’ iconic Golden Triangle, this property does not simply play host to luxury — it redefines it.

For four unforgettable nights, Dolce had the opportunity to experience what can only be described as a master class in hospitality, elegance, culture and Californian charm.

Upon stepping into The Maybourne’s grand foyer, seasonal blooms greet you with a burst of colour and soft fragrance, accentuating the European charm of this contemporary home away from home. It’s a space that immediately envelops you with warmth — luxurious yet inviting, polished yet personal.

Our stay began with a visit to The Maybourne Spa, one of the largest and most tranquil wellness destinations in Los Angeles. Assigned its own wing, the spa is a sanctuary of stillness, offering a curated menu of facials, massages and therapeutic treatments. After a long travel day, slipping into a plush robe and letting the stress melt away under the hands of expert therapists was the perfect welcome to Beverly Hills.

Each morning started with breakfast at The Terrace, overlooking the lush, palm-lined Beverly Cañon Gardens. The California sunshine, paired with locally sourced ingredients and seasonal menus, made each meal feel effortless and fresh. From buttery avocado toast to artfully brewed cappuccinos, The Terrace combines European ambience with California ease: the perfect morning ritual.

By evening, we found ourselves atop the city at Dante Beverly Hills, the West Coast outpost of the legendary New York bar. With sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills and a buzzing rooftop energy, Dante effortlessly captures the spirit of aperitivo hour. Their award-winning cocktails — including the world-famous Garibaldi and a lavender-infused Negroni — are thoughtfully crafted and beautifully presented. Paired with wood-fired Mediterranean fare, each dinner felt like a stylish, star-lit occasion. Our third day was all about soaking in the sun. The rooftop pool is a private paradise, lined with cabanas and panoramic views. From fresh-pressed juices to rosé on ice, every detail is designed for leisure. We shared a few light bites and let the day drift by under swaying palms, the hum of the city below feeling miles away.

One of the hotel’s most charming touches? It’s pet-friendly. Small dogs are treated with as much care as any celebrity guest, complete with plush bedding, gourmet treats and access to nearby green spaces. It’s this thoughtfulness that makes The Maybourne feel less like a hotel and more like a luxury residence you’ll never want to leave.

The Maybourne features 204 guest rooms, including 57 elegantly designed suites — each one a serene, light-filled retreat. Designed by Bryan O’Sullivan, the rooms blend bespoke furniture with soft Californian pastels, custom art and refined finishes. Ours included a private balcony that opened up to views of the gardens and golden skyline, offering a peaceful place to sip morning coffee or wind down in the evening.

The sense of space is notable, especially in Los Angeles. Large bathrooms with marble finishes, walk-in closets and expansive living areas create a suite that feels not just luxurious but livable. Whether for a long weekend or an extended stay, there’s room to breathe, unpack and feel at home.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is more than just a beautiful stay — it’s a space with history. Formerly the Montage Beverly Hills, the property was reimagined and reopened under the esteemed Maybourne Hotel Group, which includes Claridge’s, The Connaught, The Berkeley and The Maybourne Riviera. With that legacy, there is an unparalleled attention to detail and a commitment to timeless luxury.

Throughout our stay, we noticed something rare — a genuine sense of welcome. From the concierge, to spa therapists, bar staff and, of course, housekeeping, every interaction felt sincere. Even with its A-list reputation (and yes, the occasional celebrity sighting), the true star of The Maybourne is its ability to make every guest feel like one.

At The Maybourne Beverly Hills, time slows, senses awaken, and every detail feels considered. It’s not just a place to stay — it’s a place to feel something. And in a city of fleeting moments, that’s the kind of luxury that endures.

maybournebeverlyhills.com

@themaybournebh