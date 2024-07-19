Wymara Resort And Villas: Island Paradise

The ultra-luxurious Wymara Resort and Villas in Turks and Caicos is the ultimate retreat where you can enjoy the most perfect Caribbean lifestyle.

Turks and Caicos has long been one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations, known for its clean turquoise waters, pristine beaches, spectacular ocean views, superb accommodations, laid-back lifestyle and outstanding cuisine. Nowhere captures the magic of Turks and Caicos better than Wymara Resort and Villas, located at the heart of award- winning Grace Bay Beach.

This outstanding property, named a Forbes Travel Guide 2024 Site Award Winner, combines the feel of a high-end resort with the charm, personal attention and exclusivity of a boutique hotel. And according to owner and developer Bruce Maclaren, Wymara’s intimate scale is by design.

“We only have 91 rooms and 150 beds and we’re not looking to get bigger than that,” says Maclaren in a recent interview with Dolce. “In Turks we’re the only truly boutique luxury hotel. Our focus is to continue to improve service levels and guest experiences and always stay that small size, where we get to know our guests and give them an intimate experience.”

Wymara has everything its guests need for an outstanding Caribbean experience — location, design, luxurious accommodations, a wide variety of amenities and outstanding cuisine, combined with attentive personal service, which is the resort’s trademark — to provide the perfect relaxing getaway for people in the mood to spoil themselves.

“WHAT IS SPECIAL ABOUT THE WYMARA EXPERIENCE IS THAT PEOPLE COME AND FEEL CONNECTED TO THE OUTDOORS BECAUSE THE SPACES ARE SO COMFORTABLE.”

— Bruce Maclaren

“We do a lot of in-house staff training,” says Maclaren. “A lot of it is about the personal contact with guests, making sure we get to know them and assisting their movements while on the islands, making their stay with us very special. It’s that personal touch, to make people feel like they are visiting family as opposed to being random guests in a hotel.”

In 2008, when Maclaren first arrived on Turks and Caicos with his young family, he and partners established the resort with studios and suites on the coveted property, including the outstanding Oceanfront Penthouse Suite. Then, with the benefit of his more than 25 years in the hospitality business and his experience and knowledge of island living in both Australia and the Caribbean, he was able to add to the guest experience in an exclusive enclave on the southern side of the island by creating luxury villas with 1-, 4- and 5-bedroom layouts with pools and a private beach, all designed to take advantage of the colours, sunlight and warm ocean breezes that make Turks and Caicos such a sought-after destination.

“It’s been really enjoyable creating spaces that make people happy,” he says. “You can get lost in the architecture or the beautiful design of the villas but what I’ve enjoyed is making [our guests] happy — it’s a culmination of how they feel with the sun, the wind and the shade. What is special about the Wymara experience is that people come and feel connected to the outdoors because the spaces are so comfortable.”

Ownership opportunities are also available at the villas for those wishing to enjoy the Caribbean more fully; owners can then rent their investments to make the most of their time away from the islands.

Besides the relaxing vibe, perfect colour palette, fine furnishings, luxurious accommodations and glorious setting ideal for destination weddings, events or celebrations (including those requiring kosher catering), what makes Maclaren perhaps the proudest is what he has accomplished when it comes to Wymara Resort and Villas’ outstanding cuisine.

“It has been our goal for several years to provide the best food ever in Turks and Caicos and to raise the level for the Caribbean,” he proudly admits, noting that the resort’s two restaurants, Blue Water Bistro and Indigo, were recently named the Number 1 and Number 2 restaurants in Turks and Caicos by Tripadvisor.

You can win awards, but for anyone in the hospitality business the highest satisfaction comes from great reviews by satisfied customers, and a recent diner at Indigo Restaurant had this to say: “Our family of five had the most gorgeous evening here on our last night in T&C. The service, atmosphere and food were excellent and completely surpassed our expectations as to how good a restaurant can be on an island vacation. This was as good a place as anywhere we have dined in the world.”

Here is a friendly piece of advice: the Northern Hemisphere may currently be enjoying the warmth and splendour of the summer months, but in Canada we all know what’s coming. Knowing you have arranged for a visit to Turks and Caicos and a luxurious extended stay at Wymara Resort and Villas will be the perfect antidote to the coming cold months.

