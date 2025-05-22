Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins OMEGA as a Brand Ambassador

The British actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, has joined OMEGA’s family of global ambassadors, bringing his commanding screen presence and commitment to excellence to the brand.

The new partnership was celebrated together at OMEGA’s HQ in Biel, Switzerland, where Taylor-Johnson spent time exploring the renowned watchmaking facilities and heritage museum. Here, he discovered the mechanical ingenuity and meticulous assembly behind today’s OMEGA watches, while also learning more about the unique history that sets the brand apart in the world of horology. After his visit, Taylor-Johnson stated “I have always had an appreciation for timepieces but especially for Omega. Now, after visiting the factory, I am in awe of the skill required to manufacture such a luxurious product.”

Raynald Aeschlimann, President and CEO of OMEGA, said, “Aaron is such a versatile actor, with a range that covers action, thriller, romance and much more. At OMEGA, we’ve always been impressed by that all-around quality, and his pioneering approach to so many roles. His passion for watches is also clear, so we’re delighted to welcome him as a new ambassador and share the excitement of our latest creations.”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson began his career on-stage at the age of 10 on the West End before immersing himself in leading roles on the big screen, including Shanghai Knights; Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging; and his breakout portrayal of John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. Additional film credits include Kick-Ass; Avengers: Age of Ultron; The Wall; Kraven; Nosferatu; and his multi award-winning performance as a serial killer in Nocturnal Animals.

Aaron is joining a family of OMEGA ambassadors that already includes several notable names in cinema, including George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Eddie Redmayne, Naomie Harris, and Daniel Craig. A talented cast that all share the same high standard when it comes to performance and on-screen impact.

Speaking about his new role with OMEGA, Aaron said, “I place significant value on relationships that are genuine and built on mutual passion and respect. With that, it’s a tremendous honour to be selected as a Brand Ambassador”. Aaron also shared his family history with the brand, “My interest in watches first began with my dad who introduced me to Omega, if you can believe it. He was working class and saved his earnings to purchase an Omega watch”.

OMEGA is thrilled to welcome Aaron. While visiting the brand in Switzerland, the actor wore a Speedmaster First OMEGA in Space on a brown leather strap (310.32.40.50.06.002) – a timepiece renowned for its vintage inspiration and spatial heritage.

On screen, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will soon be starring in films that include 28 Years Later; Fuze; and Blood on Snow.