Canada’s definitive couture jewellery house Alan Anderson Design offers one-of-kind, handcrafted and ‘vintage infused’ pieces that remind us that glamour is timeless.

Appropriately located on the second floor of the grand Edward Blake House, one of Toronto’s last remaining Gilded Age mansions, the Alan Anderson Atelier embodies a bygone era of opulence and slow, quality craftsmanship. This historic mansion, dating back to 1891, is a fitting home for one of North America’s few remaining couture jewellery studios. Just as the mansion’s lavish architecture speaks of a time when wealth and status were displayed through adornment, each of Anderson’s meticulously handcrafted pieces tells a story of heritage and luxury. This harmony between Anderson’s craft and his illustrious surroundings underscores his commitment to revive the elegance and opulence best defined by turn-of-the-century European royalty, the grandeur of Hollywood’s Golden Age and the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, Rhode Island, and is located right in that state.

Alan Anderson is more than just a designer; he is a visionary artist with an unparalleled passion for vintage crystals and stones. His journey into the world of high-end costume jewellery began humbly in 1997 at his apartment kitchen table. “I was playing with a soldering wand and an acetylene torch, teaching myself the basics,” Anderson reminisces. A serendipitous encounter with Robert Ella, a notable jeweller known for his work with Thierry Mugler, led him to a treasure trove of unmounted vintage stones. Anderson maxed out his credit card, took his treasures home and got to work.

Ever since then, Anderson has been loyal to his distinctively personal and hands-on approach to making jewellery. Unlike many in the industry who follow trends, Anderson’s pieces are driven by his own vision and the materials he discovers. He sources rare vintage crystals from around the globe, often in their original packaging, which not only indicates the dates of the crystals but adds to their unique charm. Under his direction these “vintage-infused” creations are triple-plated with precious metals including 14k gold and rhodium, ensuring their longevity and timeless appeal.

“People don’t realize the time it takes” to make these pieces, he says, “and the materials and the costs involved. I don’t mass produce… You’ll have somebody say, ‘Oh, I like that! Could you make me 10 of them?’ No, I can’t, because I might not have enough of the vintage stones. I can make you 10 similar pieces, but I would never duplicate, and I don’t mass-produce.”

From its modest beginnings, Alan Anderson Design has grown into Canada’s premier couture fashion jewellery house. Anderson’s designs have graced the necks, wrists and ears of celebrities and adorned the covers of international fashion magazines. Each piece, whether it’s a brooch, necklace, cuff or earring, is handcrafted with precision, each vintage crystal and stone prong- set into a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. His pieces are more than just jewellery; they are wearable art, destined to be cherished and passed down through generations.

Anderson’s commitment to his craft is evident in the hours he dedicates to each creation. He often works around the clock, driven by a love for his materials and the joy of creating something extraordinary. “I figure I’ve probably done 50 or 60 thousand hours,” he muses. “But it’s not work when you love doing what you do. And I love what I do.”

This dedication is mirrored in his meticulous selection of stones and his unique creative process. Rarely sketching, Anderson often envisions his designs in three dimensions, building them directly at his bench to bring his vivid imaginings to life.

His pieces are known for their boldness and scale, designed for people who are confident and unapologetically glamorous. “I don’t live in a beige world,” Anderson declares. “My customers are colourful, independent and sophisticated.” Every piece he creates demonstrates his belief in living boldly and embracing glamour every day.

As authentic historical Austrian crystals become scarcer and increasingly difficult to source, Anderson’s work is becoming even more precious. The vintage stones that Anderson so painstakingly seeks out are a non-renewable resource, and wholesale supplies of them are dwindling. Any jewellery crafted with these rare materials is not only beautiful but also a valuable investment, appreciating in value as its rarity increases.

Anderson’s creations have found their way into the collections of some of the most discerning clients around the world, from screen legend Elizabeth Taylor to modern-day style icons like Katy Perry and Blake Lively.

Despite his success, Anderson remains grounded and focused on his passion for creating exquisite jewellery. He cherishes the personal satisfaction and happiness that comes from his work, valuing the process and the people who appreciate his artistry. “I want to continue doing what I love, maintaining the integrity of my brand and the exclusivity of my designs,” he affirms.

Alan Anderson’s story is one of dedication, creativity and a relentless pursuit of beauty. His jewellery not only captures the elegance of the past but also celebrates the vibrant individuality of the present. As he continues to create — one piece at a time — Anderson’s work stands as a timeless testament to the art of couture jewellery design.

