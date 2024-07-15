Luxury Island Living Awaits at Westend Love Beach

Nestled on a highly sought-after more-than-five-acre lot of Bahamian soil, just a short five-minute stroll from the coveted white sands of Love Beach, is the Westend development project. The project is a private beachfront oasis within a gated residential community that epitomizes luxury and comfort in the heart of The Bahamas. This distinctive residential development offers a selection of vibrant one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums, along with a limited number of meticulously designed private two-storey townhomes. At Westend, European flair seamlessly embraces island chic, resulting in a casual elegance.

The heart of Westend’s design lies at the property’s clubhouse, featuring a private lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness centre. Overlooking one of two resort-style grand pools, the clubhouse invites residents to unwind and relax, complete with lounge chairs and cabanas that enhance the tropical-living atmosphere. The development’s commitment to safety is in every detail, from the uncompromisable 24/7 guarded gate access and security patrols to the advanced surveillance technology and integrated backup generator system ensuring on-demand power.

Westend has been developed with unparalleled convenience in mind. Within walking distance of the iconic Love Beach and with quick access to the Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport, residents can enjoy both the tranquility of beachfront living and the vibrancy of nearby attractions. The residences boast ceiling heights of more than 10 feet, full-height impact glass windows, plus walkout balconies and terraces, providing breathtaking views and abundant natural light. Inside, contemporary designer vanities, frameless glass showers and alcove bathtubs create a sanctuary of modern luxury.

Constructed with superior reinforced concrete, Westend prioritizes durability and elegance. The spacious reception lounge provides access to an outdoor terrace and pool, making it an ideal venue to host private events and foster a sense of community within the property owners. Additionally, the flexible rental program allows owners to list their units on short-term rental sites, offering an attractive investment opportunity.

Westend Love Beach is one of the latest developments to captivate both local and foreign buyers seeking a quiet, luxurious beachfront escape. Among its offerings, the $1.3 million three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhome stands out as a rare opportunity. The townhomes not only provide a chance to live on the beach where James Bond’s Thunderball was filmed but also shares the area’s rich history, where music legends, like Bob Marley, David Bowie and U2 recorded their hit songs.

Amid persistently high interest rates in the United States and tax law changes in Canada and the United Kingdom, the fact that this is the last remaining property at Westend Love Beach speaks volumes about the current popularity of Bahamian properties. The development’s flexible rental program further enhances its appeal, allowing owners unrestricted ability to maximize their investment.

Westend Love Beach offers a unique blend of luxury, comfort and convenience. Its striking design, superior amenities and prime location make it a desirable choice for those seeking a tranquil yet sophisticated lifestyle. Whether as a permanent residence, a vacation home or an investment property, Westend is a testament to the timeless allure of The Bahamas and the enduring appeal of beachfront living.

