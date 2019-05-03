This month, Tiffany & Co. opened up a new experience to the public, unveiling their “This Is A Tiffany T” activation at Yorkdale Shopping Centre. The unique experience allows customers to immerse themselves in the collection, walking into a reflective world of Tiffany T motifs.

The collection is timeless and transcendent, inspired by the bold, clean lines of the letter T. Comprised of smile pendants, bracelets, bar necklaces and a selection of Tiffany T rings. The selection of jewelry is modern and graphic, with a piece that will match everyone’s style.

Tiffany & Co. also recently introduced a “Tiffany T Bar” at its Bloor St. flagship store. This location allows customers to experience the collection in a modern, open environment allowing for hands-on experiences with the plethora of pieces, illustrating the endless array of styling possibilities with this collection.

Be sure to take this opportunity to experience the Tiffany T collection in a whole new way with this activation. From April 16 to May 15 the activation will be open in Yorkdale during shopping centre hours, located outside of the Tiffany & Co. store. The activation will be relocating to Square One Shopping Centre from May 17 until June 16, where it will also be open during shopping centre hours. As the only two Canadian locations that will receive this activation, don’t miss this exclusive opportunity and add a touch of Tiffany to your life.

