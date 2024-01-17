A Heartfelt Choice for Pantone Color of the Year 2024

Since 1999, the Pantone Color Institute has been selecting the Pantone Color of the Year as a way to engage lovers of design and color.

For 2024 and their 25th pick, the team of global color experts combed the world, looking for new color influences, landing on Peach Fuzz, a soft hue nestled between pink and orange. Just reading these words brings warm and fuzzy feelings, which is precisely what the famous color predictor intended. And a feeling oh so loved by the luxury home decor brand KOKET!

“PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others. It’s a velvety gentle peach tone whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul,” states Pantone. Symbolic of a collective yearning for community and comfort during uncertain times, Peach Fuzz brings warmth, calmness, and modern elegance while beautifully bridging youthful and timeless vibes.

Historically, peach’s most prominent facts include its representation of immortality in Chinese culture and its strong use in Art Deco design of the 1920s and 1930s. As lovers of timeless design and Art Deco glamour, KOKET and Peach Fuzz are a match made in heaven.

Dressed in Peach Fuzz, KOKET’s stunning upholstery brings a sense of warm fun and timeless sophistication to any interior!

ABOUT KOKET

“I love taking risks and turning heads! And I live to empower through design, content, and expe- riences. So, I created KOKET, born from my interior design business and branding agency DeMo- rais International, and the inspiration for my lifestyle magazine Love Happens and e-home decor boutique My Object of Desire. Each of my professional endeavors offers a glimpse into my world and everything that moves me. Through my work, I strive to share my joie de vivre and coquettish frill while empowering all willing to listen to be their best selves. My products are about unique, inspired design, craftsmanship, and bringing joy to all who encounter them. While my content is all about my passion for the world my products live in, a world of beautiful design, fashion, travel, and beyond.

Take risks with me! Create your own individual sense of style at home, in your closet, and in every element of your lifestyle. I hope you fall in love with us and feel empowered by our state- ment pieces and unique design-driven experiences and content.” Janet Morais, Founder & CEO of KOKET. Daring design aesthetic, high-impact events, lavish presentations, notoriously risqué ad campaigns, and inspiring editorial, have an uncanny way of conveying KOKET’s mission to inspire love and empower through its statement pieces and unique design-driv- en experiences and content.

The innate desire to seduce and entice its devotees is perfectly illustrated in KOKET’s Guilty Pleasures and Exotic Opulence Collections, composed of dramatic case goods, luscious up- holstery, exquisite lighting, and decadent furs, all of which mesmerize with their magical mineral medleys, luxe metallics, vibrant jewel tones, and exotic feathers.

While the new KK by KOKET Collection offers a youthful side of KOKET with irresistibly fresh, playful, and vi- brant upholstery designs. With over two hundred designs and counting, KOKET has become a go-to source for interior designers and consumers looking to create unique spaces that exude sensuality and style.

KOKET’s savoir-faire is intoxicating! The line is manufactured by master artisans and jewlelers who leave no detail or element forgotten. The brand’s principal designers are a group of exceptionally artistic and well-rounded product designers who are led by Founder & CEO Janet Morais’ creative eye and almost fanatic drive for perfection. KOKET is managed by an elite staff of highly skilled individuals who strive to create moments of design seduction while seamlessly selling the collection worldwide through a selective network 6 of interior design- ers and luxury retail stores. The darling of the furniture industry carries an admirable list of ac- colades in the film industry, major international retail projects, top world hotels, and hundreds of publications in the most renowned shelter and luxury publications.

