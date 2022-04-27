Dolce Magazine Recognized As Winner Of The Top 50 Best Luxury Media In The World 2022

Since 1996, Dolce Magazine has been celebrating the best in global luxury lifestyle through its print publications, online presence and social media outreach, bringing a brand, style and creativity to the world of fashion, architecture, food and wine in elevating the innovators, achievers and distinctive successful individuals who are the ‘best of the best’.

In recognition of its continuing presence in the global luxury lifestyle space, Dolce Magazine is proud to be known as an achiever, itself, as a winner of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World for 2022 as awarded by the prestigious New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The award comes after Luxury Lifestyle Awards conducted an extensive, worldwide study of the luxury media sector in an independent review.

“We are extremely honoured by this recognition from such a respected organization as Luxury Lifestyle,” says Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, Dolce publisher and editor-in-chief. “When we founded our brand 26 years ago, our goal was to celebrate the ‘good’ in our world, whether it was philanthropy, design or lifestyle and the very best achievers who make that happen. We are very fortunate to share this award with our teams of designers, reporters, writers, videographers and marketers for their hard work, passion, dedication and love for what we do.”

This is a prestigious award and, as a winner this year, Dolce Magazine is joining a select group of global brands that connoisseurs of luxury lifestyles are familiar with, such as Architectural Digest, Forbes, Robb Report, Conde Naste Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Departures and Town and Country, among others.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services from across the globe. Soon to celebrate its 15th year, Luxury Lifestyle Awards evaluated more than 10,000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries. The company’s research experts identify potentially suitable candidates within their appropriate markets and choose the best companies in the respective category.

In the Luxury Media category, Luxury Lifestyle’s goal was to name the Top 50 most reliable and trustworthy luxury media. In its in-depth analysis of the luxury media market, Lifestyle Luxury Awards covered a wide range of media that cover the topic of opulent lifestyle and everything related to it. Among the nominees were both narrowly focused outlets, such as fashion or architecture media, which specialize in one topic, or media devoted to a wide range of topics and targeted to a wider audience, such as Dolce Magazine.

The research into the world’s best luxury media required a careful examination of a vast number of media resources and an evaluation, according to certain criteria, including reliability of published information, readership, audience coverage, design, customization of articles, quality of printing, circulation, publication geography, social media of each brand, marketing procedures and feedback from clients.

Its years of industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the global luxury marketplace allowed the Luxury Lifestyle Awards team to evaluate coverage of such topics as high-end real estate, interior design, hospitality, travel destinations, restaurants, culinary, cars, yachts, spirits, jewelry, watches, fashion and other attributes of luxury living in various media, all topics familiar to audiences of Dolce Magazine.

In a statement made announcing the 2022 winners, Luxury Lifestyle Awards said, “As a result of a rigorous study, the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World have been selected and awarded. Based on an unprecedented understanding of the demands of discerning readers, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards expert committee has shortlisted the publications that have earned the trust of affluent audiences and provided the most effective marketing tools to their clients and advertisers.”

“We cover some of the most creative people in the world and some of the most creative architecture, style and design from across the globe, and our creativity needs to reflect that excellence,” says Fernando Zerillo, co-founder and creative director of Dolce Magazine. “And much like the success we feature in our pages and on our platforms, we are not afraid to take chances with our creativity. Our innovation in magazine design, explosions of colours and positioning of words are all methods to bring our stories and the global luxury lifestyle leaders we feature to life for our readers. This award is a wonderful testament to creative brilliance we are proud to possess in our art department.”

For 26 years, Dolce Magazine has been a home to celebration, innovation, style, thought-provoking design, future-forward fashion and the personalities, places and things that make our world such an interesting place. It is also home to stories of personal triumph over tragedy, examining emerging social issues and reflective discussions with some of the leading change makers of our times … to not only entertain, but to educate as well.

But mostly, Dolce Magazine is a celebration of life and all its wonders. In being a winner of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World for 2022 as recognized by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, it is another way to celebrate La Dolce Vita.

