Depp Selling South Of France Property For $55 Million





Most people who are having difficulty selling their homes tend to lower the price or take it off the market, but Hollywood stars aren’t most people, especially those who have property in the South of France.

Firmly putting his earlier life behind him after his marriage to Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is selling his estate in Plan de la Tour, 17 miles north of St. Tropez in the South of France, complete with all the original furniture, plus artwork, books, and numerous other personal belongings. The superstar is asking for his €50 million ($55 million) Provence home, doubling the original asking price for his sweeping estate.

After buying the village in 2001, Depp and former partner Vanessa Paradis paid another $10 million in renovations. This has always been a family home, where the couple raised their two children, Lily-Rose and Jack. Subsequently, the decor, created not by a designer but by Depp himself, is full of touches that echo the actor’s eccentric sensibility, like the swimming pool surrounded by sand and with its own beach bar.

The international star had tried selling the estate in June 2015 via Côte d’Azur Sotheby’s International Realty for the modest sum of $26 million.

This time, Realtor Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is handling the sale on behalf of the actor. He told the Wall Street Journal: “Mr. Depp feels that €50 million is the appropriate price for this asset.” The 37-acre property contains a complete Provençal village of stone-built houses dating back more than 200 years. Depp has transformed a church into a guesthouse and installed a wine-tasting cave that looks like a set from the “The Pirates of the Caribbean” films. The star has used the retreat as his family getaway. Structures on the property include a main house, many guest cottages, a chapel, a bar, a restaurant, a workshop/garage and a staff house. The estate is more than 10,760 square feet, which includes more than 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. A hunter’s cabin, a painter’s studio where Depp worked, a children’s playroom and a gym are among the other living spaces. The acreage is marked by gently slanted grounds with vineyards, olive trees, a vegetable garden, fountains, a large swimming pool, a smaller swimming pool and a skateboard area. Furniture and the star’s personal belongings will be included in the sale.

Depp, 52, has starred in more than 50 major motion pictures, including “Edward Scissorhands”, “Benny and Joon”, and “Donnie Brasco.” He has three upcoming films in the works, “Black Mass,” “London Fields” and “Yoga Hosers.”

So, if you’ve got an extra $55 million lying around and you’re big Depp fan, it’s an amazing deal: Where else are you going to find a wine-tasting cave that takes its design inspiration from “Pirates of the Caribbean”?

