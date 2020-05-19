Kelly Clarkson: The Home-Decorator Star

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

As the first-year American Idol winner in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has not only crafted a stellar award-winning career, but also over the last 18 years, her creativity has taken on a life of its own. She writes and sings top-of-the-charts songs, she writes children’s books, she’s made her mark as an actress and as a coach on The Voice and she is now the host of her own television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. But since evolving into a homeowner, Clarkson has developed an individual decorating style that could easily bear her name. It shows in her waterfront Tennessee mansion, in the Montana ranch where she and her family are hunkering down in a cozy cabin during the 2020 pandemic and in her stunning Encino, Calif., mansion that she has recently put on the market for US$9.995 million.Clarkson has always been popular for her girl-next-door persona and fresh, energetic personality. From growing up poor to a staggering net worth of more than US$45 million, she has chosen beautiful but functional mansions, not the soulless show-off structures that scream, “Look at me. See how important I am?” Instead, her style says, “Come on in and have some iced tea.” The rooms are always large and airy, but filled with wood and industrial accents, a deep coziness and feel-good textiles. Guests are impressed, but they are also bear-hugged in warmth and friendliness upon entering. And her San Fernando Valley home in Encino is no exception.

Built in 2018, the almost 10,000-square-foot home is comfortably sized for Clarkson’s family of six, with many indoor and outdoor venues for entertaining groups of extended family members and friends. Included are formal living and dining rooms, eight bedrooms — one is a master suite with its own private patio — 11 bathrooms and a spacious kitchen and family room dining space, complete with a pool and lawn views. The layout also offers a number of private getaway spaces, both indoors and out, that provide spots for quiet meditation or a chance to kick back and read a novel without interruption. Recreation is easy to find, whether it is in the games room with its own kitchenette for making snacks, the large pool deck with dining area near the kitchen or the twin bars and outdoor kitchen with a fireplace and lots of space for sun loungers. The pool, spa and lawn beyond are completely private, with walls and mature shrubbery. The property also features a separate two-bedroom guest house.

Currently enjoying the wide-open spaces and peacefulness of their Montana ranch, Clarkson and her manager husband, Brandon Blackstock, have decided to sell their Encino estate. Priced at US$9.995 million, the listing agents are Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass, Los Angeles.

