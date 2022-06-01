Palace Row: Market Leader

Palace Row uncovers timeless value in the ultra-luxury real estate market.

One of the most surprising and interesting industry phenomena of the last two-plus years has been not only the resiliency but growth in value of residential real estate. The value of and appreciation for the safety and security of a treasured sanctuary has never been stronger. From the doomsayers of March 2020 predicting its collapse, to the furious buying and selling of Spring 2022, now, more than ever, real estate has earned its stature as the best investment, especially and most notably in the niche market of ultra-luxury real estate, and Toronto has become one of the world’s hottest such markets.

“People are realizing that real estate is a safe and tangible asset and, as an investment, there is the security that comes with it,” says Saghi Elahi, broker with Ferrow Real Estate, which includes Palace Row, its luxury division. “The Toronto real estate market of single-detached homes has appreciated year over year 15 per cent since 2020. You do not need to be an expert to make money in real estate. You just need to connect with a knowledgeable real estate team that you can trust and that can help grow your investments.”

Backed by the extensive market intelligence of Ferrow Real Estate, the trusted experts at Palace Row have their finger on the pulse of ultra-luxury real estate in Toronto, always being ahead of the curve and trends in development to give their clients the edge in opportunities for solid investments.

“At Palace Row, we offer access to exclusive off-market real estate in Toronto and the surrounding areas,” says Ankit Malhotra, salesperson with Ferrow Real Estate, about its competitive advantage in this elite segment of the market. “We have yielded strong relationships with developers and builders, which allows us to help our clients acquire the best real estate properties for their portfolio.”

Palace Row has more than $250 million worth of exclusive resale product both on and off-market, as well as $2 billion worth of luxury pre-build product it will be launching in the next two years. Its diverse team of real estate professionals speaks more than 14 languages fluently, a significant advantage in a city as internationally diverse as Toronto, and they have relationships with exclusive networks from Toronto, through Europe, Dubai, Shanghai and Singapore.

They specialize in some of the most exclusive properties in the high-end Toronto market and land for development, which can include boutique condominium buildings, homes and luxury estate properties.

“Purchasing real estate in a healthy location is always a good investment choice,” says Malhotra. “With integral knowledge of prime real estate, we cater our residences to realize timeless value — this profits both short term and long term based on our clients’ needs. Understanding the exclusivity allows us to continually offer our clients optimal residences.”

An example of a luxury boutique condo in the perfect location is Palace Row’s current listing at 128 Hazelton Ave., a nine-storey building of only 17 residences in total, offering valet parking and ultra-modern finishes. Another notable and exclusive off-market property includes a coveted $35 million, 7,000-square-foot penthouse in the Yonge/Bloor area.

“We are seeing a greater demand for privacy, whether this be on two to 10 acres of land or in a boutique mid-rise building with under 20 residences,” says Malhotra. “128 Hazelton is located in the heart of Yorkville within walking distance to high-end designer shops and exclusive restaurants. Its size allows for more personalized concierge services, intimate amenities, shorter elevator wait times, very few neighbours and offers the ultimate in privacy. And, next year, we will have more information on a beautiful building we are bringing to a nearby location at 30 Scollard St.”

Palace Row understands the importance of what they do in assisting their clients with perhaps their most important lifetime purchase — their home. With that understanding, they take a customized, personal approach to every transaction, handle all the processes in-house and help their clients from start to finish.

“At Palace Row, we make sure that our buyers and sellers feel like family,” says Elahi. “We love helping people, and we’re passionate about helping people find their forever homes and building long-lasting relationships. Our goal is to not make one deal happen but to grow relationships and continue to help in any real estate transaction. Our clients are always 100 per cent satisfied and are confident in their purchase and their home because they can always rely upon us and trust us.”

As history has clearly demonstrated, the rarer and more valued a gem is to be determined, the more valuable it becomes. And the value of companies like Palace Row to continually uncover such rare gems in the ultra-luxury real estate market has never been greater.

