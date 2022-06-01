Pamela Ventresca Is About To Take Real Estate Into The Future

Pamela Ventresca is one of the real estate experts who came together with technology visionaries to bridge the gap between realtors and developers with a 3D metaverse backed by leading technology called NTRY, the fi rst 3D interactive, cloud-based real estate marketplace in the world | Photo By Jesse Milns

A female industry leader on the verge of launching NTRY, a tool that stands to revolutionize and reinvent the way real estate does business.

Pamela Ventresca’s entry into the real estate industry was an unconventional one. After finishing a career at a large corporate automotive firm and waiting a month to start a new position at another, she started going into her parents’ home-building company to help them out and keep herself busy. Then, Ventresca never left. “Those early experiences laid the foundation for my career and helped me understand what I wanted, what I liked and where I saw myself in the next 30 years of my career,” she says.

Armed with the entrepreneurial understanding of working for a major global brand, as well as the insight of working with her family, spearheading the sales department and bringing everything in-house, she expanded into her own venture. “When you’re joining a family business, you’re emotionally connected. I was able to play a key part from the beginning and own that role more. That really appealed to me in making the career switch.”

In 2017, Ventresca founded a boutique real estate brokerage offering services to both developers and the public in all real estate sectors. “It grew and took on a life of its own, which I’m very proud of. I love my team,” Ventresca explains. “Now I have multiple locations, developer clients and great relationships I’ve managed to leverage in the industry.”

All of this experience has given Ventresca an exclusive perspective on preconstruction real estate. She understands what it is, what it isn’t and, perhaps most interesting, what it needs. Her newest venture, NTRY, is testament to not only this vision, but also an answer to the industry’s current problems.

Alongside partners Julian Pucci and James Borst, NTRY is best described by Ventresca as “the metaverse of real estate.” NTRY is the world’s first preconstruction 3D marketplace. Bridging the gap between realtors and developers, it works by showcasing preconstruction properties as they would be when built, using 3D visualization technology to allow users to engage with the property and take virtual tours. Setting the stage in the GTA, the firm’s home base, and the largest preconstruction market in North America, they have ambitious plans to share it with the world.

“The concept began as a Toronto-based digital solution, but expanded into a global tool for real estate showcasing,” she says. “We’ve built a team of over 30 people, including agents, developers, administrators and technical specialists.” Ventresca calls it “an arsenal of a team,” who’ll help bring NTRY to the global market.

“Toronto’s Our Home Base And Where We’re Emotionally Connected, But Also, If We Have To Start With The Hardest Market Out There, That’s A Great Learning Opportunity For Us”

“The younger generation is a big topic in our office,” she continues. “The affordability factor for millennials, the way they purchase, how they purchase, what they want to purchase, but can’t because of various factors. We’re really cognizant of how future demographics are coming into the market.”

And while NTRY has the potential to change how the real estate sector approaches its work, particularly with the rise of the metaverse, NFTs, cryptocurrency and the acceleration of digitization thanks to the pandemic, Ventresca makes a point of saying it’s a solution designed to improve, rather than replace. “We’re not approaching this as the new kids on the block to tear everything apart,” Ventresca says.

“We’re taking all the amazing things that are complementary to how everyone works in the industry, the many years of development and why things are rolled out the way they are. We’re simply trying to complement that and be a tool in the [tool]box to move into the next chapter of where the world is moving.”

There are also a number of challenges Ventresca is repurposing, so they can be used as opportunities. As someone who believes Toronto’s real estate market is one of the hardest to break into and change the standard ways business is conducted, archaic, in some instances, she believes that launching here will set up NTRY well for the future. “It’s extremely challenging to do anything new and fresh in Toronto’s real estate market. It’s not receptive to change,” she says. “Toronto’s our home base and where we’re emotionally connected, but also, if we have to start with the hardest market out there, that’s a great learning opportunity for us.”

She also feels that her background not being closely associated with technology is another benefit, because of her ability to bring a fresh perspective. As she says, “not knowing can be an advantage.”

With the official brand launch on April 21, 2022, that was a huge success, hosting hundreds of the who’s who of the Toronto real estate industry with special celebrity guest Ryan Serhant. It was an evening not soon to be forgotten, and with the NTRY platform set to launch in the coming months, the days are busy for the NTRY team. But, for all the successes and progress she’s making in her career, and as a mother of four, it’s her family who makes her feel the most accomplished, and she defines success as something much closer to home.

“Success is waking up in the morning, opening your eyes and feeling excited about getting out of bed to do what you love; I’m blessed that way. To know you’ve done everything you can to better yourself and those around you. When I come to work and see people thriving in a work culture I’ve helped build, that’s success.”

