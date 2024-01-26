Music Superstars Maluma & J Balvin, Release Their Awaited Song “Gafas Negras”

2024 most nominated artist with 14 nominations. The album Don Juan will be available on physical CD starting today!

The Latin music world shakes when Maluma and J Balvin come together! And this time, after their first work together, “Qué pena,” the two global icons and idols are releasing their second collaboration, “GAFAS NEGRAS.” The song is part of Maluma’s most recent album, DON JUAN, which is nominated for the 2024 GRAMMY’s® in the category “Best Latin Pop Album.”

“GAFAS NEGRAS” was written by Maluma, J Balvin , Edgar Barrera, Jhayco, Bifi, DJ Luian, and Jonathan Rivera. Production by Madmusick and DJ Luian. Its compelling lyrics tell the story of two friends enjoying “perreando” (dancing reggaeton) in a club.

Directed by César “Tés” Pimienta of Royalty Films and Juan Pablo Caldas, the video was recorded in Medellin, Colombia, during the release party of Don Juan along with Maluma’s closest friends in his hometown urban industry. The images show a unique moment before J Balvin’s surprise appearance, with the cameras capturing the delight of the guests who were all wearing black glasses.

The video was premiered worldwide on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Flow Latino, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on MTV’s own MTV Live and MTV Flow Latino.

Maluma began 2024 as the most nominated artist in Premio Lo Nuestro, with 14 nominations in important categories such as Premio Lo Nuestro Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Male Pop Artist of the Year. The awards will be presented from Miami on February 22, 2024, and broadcast live on Univision.

As if that wasn’t enough, his hit “Según Quién” secured the number one spot on Billboard’s Latin AirPlay chart, becoming the #1 song of the new year.

Last month, Maluma made a special appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Mornings to discuss his new GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Latin Pop Album” for his latest album, Don Juan – watch HERE and HERE. He was also on Late Night With Seth Meyers to discuss the nomination – watch it HERE!

About MALUMA

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known as MALUMA (composed of the first letters of his mother, father, and sister’s names), has become one of the most impactful artists in urban music and the idol of Latin music globally. Winner of the 2018 Latin Grammy for Contemporary Pop Vocal Album (FAME), Maluma is one of the most popular singers on social media and a leader among male Latin singers. Since signing with Sony Music Latin in 2015, he has released seven albums: Pretty Boy Dirty Boy (2015), FAME (2018), 11:11 (2019), Papi Juancho (2020), and # DJ (2021), The Love & Sex Tape, and The Love & Sex Tape Deluxe (2022). He is the youngest artist to simultaneously hold the #1 and #2 positions on the Billboard “Latin Airplay” chart, a feat he has achieved three times. To date, Maluma has twenty-five #1 hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart. In recent years, he made his debut in Hollywood and starred in his first animated film. Additionally, he released his sixth studio album, Don Juan, nominated for both the Anglo and Latin Grammy Awards.

About J Balvin

J Balvin is a multiple award-winning music icon at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin Grammys, and many others. Hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaetón superstar is one of the best-selling Latin music artists, with record sales exceeding 50 million worldwide. He has firmly broken cultural barriers and become one of the top 10 most-streamed artists globally, building legions of fans worldwide. With passions extending across music, fashion, art, and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation in all industries.

Listen to “GAFAS NEGRAS” HERE

Instagram: @maluma

Facebook: Maluma

Twitter: @maluma

Youtube: Maluma VEVO