Usher’s Official Trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show





Today, USHER and Apple Music released the official trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show — an epic performance 30 years in the making. Weaving together incredible footage from over three decades, the film features legions of fans, and several famous faces including Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook and of course USHER — seamlessly performing one of his biggest hits. As excitement builds for the big game, this film is sure to have the whole world screaming “Yeah!”

To get ready for the upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, fans can pre-add USHER’s highly anticipated ninth studio album COMING HOME out February 9th on Apple Music HERE and immerse themselves in three decades of USHER hits across his catalogue of boundary-pushing R&B, club ballads and global bangers on Apple Music’s USHER Essentials. Additionally, with Apple Music Sing fans can sing along to their favourite USHER songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics to take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more. Roller skates are optional.

Following last year’s record-breaking and Emmy-winning inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show starring Rihanna, the multi-year partnership between the NFL, Roc Nation and Apple Music continues to bring together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalogue of over 100 million songs, and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio. Apple revolutionized the music experience with iPod and iTunes and continues the award-winning tradition with Apple Music.

USHER’s Road to Halftime on Apple Music apple.co/applemusichalftime