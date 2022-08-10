W Is For “WOW!”

The opening of W Toronto brings a tribute to the city’s rich cultural history and a playful interpretation of luxury to the hotel scene.

The explosion of new luxury hotels in Toronto just got a lot louder with the July opening of W Toronto, the latest property of W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands around the world. W Toronto has turned the volume up to ‘11’ with its celebration of Toronto’s music and arts scene, paying homage from its new Yorkville location to the sounds and counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s in an area that spawned the likes of Neil Young, Gordon Lightfoot and Joni Mitchell.

The 11-storey property, located on Bloor Street in the heart of fashionable Yorkville, is designed by global creative agency Sid Lee and, with its distinctive LED lighting, is sure to wow any guest, visitor or passerby. The building features a glowing, opaque orange exterior elevator to take guests to the rooftop bar and restaurant.

The tribute to music, culture and creativity begins with Canada’s first W Sound Suite, located just off The Living Room, the W brand’s signature lobby/lounge. W Toronto’s W Sound Suite is outfitted with professional equipment where accomplished and novice musicians, podcasters and other creatives can work and draw inspiration from Toronto’s vast arts and cultural mosaic.

The Living Room’s curved lines and velvet furniture pay tribute to Toronto’s hippie movement, and the 5,000-square-foot space includes a communal “fire pit,” a circular destination bar featuring cascading amber lighting and access to The Yard, which is an outdoor terrace.

The hotel features three distinct beverage and food venues, beginning with Public School, its ground-floor coffeehouse, continuing with The Living Room and climaxing with Skylight, the rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking Bloor Street. Throughout the property, the vibe is fun, vibrant and playful, reflecting its location in the heart of the city.

“W Toronto is a microcosm of the people, culture and history of this incredible city,” says Craig Reaume, W Toronto’s general manager. “From the intentional design of each guest room to the music and vibe of each public space, we are offering a long-overdue alternative to the luxury hotel scene.”

W Toronto offers 254 guest rooms including 30 suites, each with creative and inspirational furnishings and artwork. The property also includes five event spaces encompassing up to 4,700 square feet and a FIT Gym at 3,300 square feet.

W Toronto will be something different on Toronto’s luxury hotel scene and sure to make its mark as the hip, loud, new kid on the block.

