DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF OFF-THE-BEATEN-PATH DESTINATIONS WHEN RIVER CRUISING WITH AMAWATERWAYS

When you are welcomed on board an AmaWaterways ship, you will embark on a luxury river cruise journey taking you to the heart of fascinating destinations in Europe, Asia, Africa and South America, all in comfort and style.

For more than two decades, multi-award-winning river cruise line AmaWaterways has proudly sailed along legendary rivers providing the best cruising experiences with unmatched amenities, superb cuisine and memorable services. With destinations in Europe, Asia and Egypt, Africa Safaris & Wildlife Cruises, and, most recently added, Colombia, their expertly designed itineraries are curated to highlight the unique charm and natural beauty of each river and the iconic cities, quaint villages and UNESCO heritage sites that lie beyond its riverbanks waiting to be discovered.

AmaWaterways understands that the desire to explore and experience the world is at the heart and soul of each traveler. That is why their river cruises offer more than just changing scenery but also a variety of included shore excursions in every port — so guests are free to personalize their cruise any way they wish. Guests can immerse themselves in authentic experiences, interact with local communities and explore untouched natural wonders experienced by few. From culinary demonstrations and wine tastings to biking adventures and gentle walking tours, you have the freedom to choose your excursions and activity level – all included in the upfront cruise fare.

Destinations include:

Europe: A variety of 5-, 7-, 10-, 11- and 14-night river cruises along the Danube, Rhine, Main, Moselle and Douro rivers, Dutch and Belgian Waterways, as well as the Seine, Rhône, Saône, Garonne and Dordogne rivers of France. Optional pre-and post-cruise land packages can be added in such exciting cities as Budapest, Prague and Amsterdam.

On average, no more than 156 guests are welcomed on board, offering travelers a more intimate and personalized experience. The onboard activities are diverse and cater to the interests of all guests whether traveling with a loved one, with a group of friends or multi-generational family, or as a solo traveler. Guests may indulge in host-led wellness classes, unwind with a soothing massage, enjoy exquisite cuisine balancing regional dishes and time-honoured favourites, or even take a champagne yoga class or play pickleball on the spacious Sun Deck of AmaMagna! Everything, from the activities and entertainment provided, to the ships themselves, has been meticulously designed to ensure that AmaWaterways offers the best of what river cruising is.

Whichever itinerary or ship you choose; everything will be taken care of. Every breakfast, lunch and dinner is included, and each dish is prepared with care using only the freshest ingredients. Locally sourced from the regions being cruised through, this allows the chefs to create unique and regionally inspired cuisine. In addition, guests may indulge in the complimentary, unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks during lunch and dinner; wine, beer and spirits during the daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour; and sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed juices during breakfast.

The river cruise experience with the variety of shore excursions is a remarkable way to experience a country or region, but the thoughtful crew is what makes it truly special. AmaWaterways is regarded as the leader in river cruising not only due to its innovative ship design and focus on wellness, but because the company’s careful and bespoke attention to detail goes above and beyond, making the guests feel safe and calm.

From the moment a guest joins an AmaWaterways journey, they are accompanied by a Cruise Manager throughout their river cruise and pre-or post-cruise land package to ensure they have the most memorable experience. AmaWaterways’ multi-talented Cruise Managers provide a range of guest services including daily excursion briefings outlining the next day’s destination and choice of activities, coordinating communications between the ship and tour guides and coaches to make sure everything runs smoothly, offering insider information on destinations, shopping and restaurants, and so much more.

“Ama,” which means “love,” is what the company’s employees and crew put into everything they do. They aim to make a positive impact on the world through their commitment to celebrating diversity, giving back to local communities and reducing their environmental impact. Bringing together people of different backgrounds and helping them discover and better understand new cultures and traditions, one river at a time, ensures travel remains a force of good in the world.

AmaWaterways has the privilege of showing its guests that life is extraordinary when you immerse yourself in the beauty of the world — one breathtaking destination at a time.

All that’s left to do is come aboard!

