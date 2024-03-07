Rolex Takes Centre Stage By Hosting The 96th Oscars Greenroom

The Oscars are Hollywood’s biggest night. A celebration of cinematic excellence and achievement in filmmaking, bringing together the biggest stars to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The stories from the past 95 Academy Awards are legendary, with the best action not on stage or the television screen, but backstage and, specifically, in the Oscars Greenroom, which again this year is being hosted by luxury watchmaker Rolex, in continuing its long partnership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rolex has always maintained close ties with the world of cinema. You may have noticed its watches playing cameo roles on the wrists of legendary characters in notable movie scenes. Today, by its support of artistic and technical excellence in filmmaking, Rolex has become an active participant in the business of show.

It is perhaps not surprising that Rolex is in the centre of the action by sponsoring the Oscars Greenroom. The celebrated Swiss watchmaker has always associated itself with excellence, whether in the field of sports or its association with legendary athletes and some of the world’s most talented artists, such as its endorsers James Cameron and Martin Scorsese, two of the greatest living filmmakers.

Before anyone goes out on stage at the Oscars, they wring their hands in its antechamber – the Greenroom. A convivial space where nominees and presenters gather before and after stepping onto the stage. The Greenroom is an immersive experience for which Rolex delivers an original design theme each year.

For the 96th Academy Awards, to be held March 10th at the Dolby Theatre, the design of the Greenroom centred on the vegetal world. More than a mere tribute to the chromatic identity of the Rolex brand, nature was the source of inspiration and celebration.

In contrast to its very urban setting inside a theatre at the centre of Hollywood, the design in 2024 provides a representation of a light and delicate vegetal environment, using the image of fans as inspiration. The concept integrates essential elements from nature – organic structures and chlorophyll – aiming to create harmony and balance. The shapes within this vegetal universe recall details such as the fluting on watch bezels and the brushed metal surfaces of watch dials while transmitting their luminous vibrations.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In this space, which for one evening each year is the centre of the entertainment world, the use of materials such as fibres, ceramic and glass, which are all sustainably sourced, celebrates exceptional craftsmanship. This meticulous work, steeped in rich heritage, reflects the standards of Rolex’s watchmaking expertise.

Rolex is proud of its sponsorship and support of the finest in filmmaking and celebrates by displaying its iconic Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in 18 carat Everose Gold in the Oscars Greenroom, instantly recognizable as one of the world’s most famous timepieces by its emblematic President bracelet. Much like legendary films, the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date claims its own place in history and is most appropriate to mark the momentousness of the Oscars ceremony.

Rolex feels at home in Hollywood, and, in 2017, it sealed its partnership with the film industry’s highest authority, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rolex became the Exclusive Watch of the Academy, proud Sponsor of the Oscars and Exclusive Sponsor of the Governors Awards. Rolex is also a Founding Sponsor and Official Watch of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Does a celebration of nature in the Oscars Greenroom impact who wins on Hollywood’s biggest night? Certainly not, but it may help calm the nerves and centre the spirit before the biggest moment of a lifetime.

www.rolex.com