Studio 93: The New Approach To Luxury Homes

In any transaction, there is comfort in knowing you received full value for your money, and in life’s biggest transaction — real estate — this is more important than ever, which means the timing may just be right for the new brand in the luxury custom-home marketplace, Toronto-based Studio 93 Inc.

Principals Hussein Amer and Steve Shak, both veterans, are bringing to market a new concept for high-end custom-built and -designed homes. The Studio 93 Inc brand’s value proposition is to design and build luxury custom homes with efficient and cost-effective budgets, resulting in a $5-million product appearing and feeling much more valuable.

“We’ve identified a niche market for multimillion-dollar homes for homeowners who want the feel and experience of, for example, a C$50-million home,” says Shak. “Many people who have the resources to build a high-end custom home may approach a superstar designer who simply does not operate in their price range. Studio 93 Inc is inspired by those multimillion-dollar homes, and, with our experience, we know what these clients are looking for and what we can achieve from a design and quality point of view to execute within their budget.”

By observing the high-end custom home market, the positioning strategy for Studio 93 Inc was to focus on distinctive world-class design, married with the finest in quality and finishes in order to create a fusion of both form and function in a beautiful home.

“That’s how we achieve the luxury experience. We can create the value to make a home appear a lot more valuable than it cost to build. You feel you’re in a C$20-million home from a design and finishes point of view, but, in reality, it costs much less. Flow and understanding true luxury are what clients will receive from Studio 93 Inc.”

An example of the Studio 93 Inc difference can be found in a newly built approx. 4,500-square foot custom home in Oakville, Ont., just west of Toronto. The four-bedroom home is more like a high-end five-star hotel, backing onto a private oasis of perpetual green space.

“It is in the transitional style, which is traditional with a modern approach, as we listened to the client and made his dreams come true in creating a timeless atmosphere,” says Shak. “We started this project from scratch, with a grand sense of arrival entering the home with 22-foot-high ceilings, leading into a relaxing and welcoming family room, breakfast area and kitchen. It is very open and very functional, but every moment in one of our homes must excite you and be created for every individual’s lifestyle and taste, as they all have their own dreams and visions. And that’s what makes Studio 93 Inc different. We’re currently working in another home under construction in the Toronto area that’s completely different experience, as it must be holistic for the client.”

Amer and Shak both have the experience and ability to engage with clients and draw out their dreams and visions. In practical terms, this means that they are always looking for cost efficiencies at every turn that they can deliver and “carve” into a home through their understanding of design. Also, they have the knowledge of new materials that the homeowner may not be aware of. It’s why they feel hiring a professional designer is the best way to ensure an excellent return on investment when building a luxury custom home.

“We know that people tend to save spending money on professional fees, but it really does provide an excellent return on investment in the cost of building your home,” says Shak. “The biggest difference is having a connection with the artisans who are going to create your products and materials, and professional designers do know the quality and efficiency of the products and communicate with the trades to save the client money in the long term. Give the responsibility to the professionals and leave it to the experts. It’s ultimately a small investment to make in the overall cost of the home, which will deliver excellent return in upgrading your lifestyle.”

“Our Brand Revolves Around The Luxury Experience. We Love To Create Spaces With Those ‘aha’ Moments Within A Holistic Concept That Carefully Considers Each Layer Of Experience” — Hussein Amer

Studio 93 Inc is fluid and imaginative in its creative abilities, even during a pandemic, which has had a far-reaching and long-lasting impact on home design.

“Before the pandemic hit, you could escape to a hotel or resort, but today, homeowners are looking to incorporate that escape into their homes,” says Shak. “Home gyms and pools are very important, as are home offices, and this will affect the future, as well as [the fact that] these requests have grown,” he says.

“Homes are serving greater purposes now, and we have to become more creative to serve those needs, as multi-use spaces and homes need to adapt and grow,” says Amer.

As they continue their work with Studio 93 Inc, both Amer and Shak are committed to excellence in design, quality of manufacturing and unparalleled customer service. “It starts from the foundation of the project and the home, and every part of the team never compromises in quality,” says Amer. “We create art pieces from start to end, and we want to create a Studio 93 Inc brand that is formidable and recognized internationally as being at the forefront of our industry.”

It is a distinctive approach that Studio 93 Inc is bringing to the international marketplace in acting as advocates, and always with its customers’ interests at heart, in order to maximize the value they can receive in the finest of luxury custom-home design and builds.

studio93inc.com

@Studio93inc