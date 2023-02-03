One-of-a-Kind Invisible House in Joshua Tree, California, Lists for $18 Million US

A unique and spectacular home in Joshua Tree, California, has hit the market for $18 million US.

This cuboid home is truly a standout thanks to its incredible location, views and unmatched design elements. The home, which gets its name the “Invisible house” from the mirror-clad exterior, perfectly disappears into the landscape of California’s Joshua Tree, located in the Mojave Desert. The home’s reflective nature is a true tribute to the national park, which is famed for its incredible rock formations and expansive desert. By reflecting the panoramic landscape around it, the home feels like it belongs in its nearly untouched surroundings.

Not only does the location of this home make it so unique and rare, but the design of the home itself does, as well. The one-of-a-kind home took design inspiration from the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey. Located within untouched surroundings, set on 90 acres of tranquil desert land and cantilever 100 feet in the air, this 5,500-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 100-foot pool and a 222-square-foot projection wall. The home faces west so that you can fully experience the desert sunset. It is the largest privately owned piece of land bordering Joshua Tree National Park and is designed to celebrate the environment providing seclusion and oneness with nature.

Inside the home, there are massive floor-to-ceiling windows, which further blur the lines between indoors and outdoors and show off the one-of-a-kind view. The glass walls open up on three sides, thanks to sliding doors, a new take on the indoor-outdoor living concept that we all love. The home has three large bedrooms, which each have their own en-suite bathroom, including premium Boffi fixtures. The primary suite feels like a five-star-resort and is equipped with a soaking tub, floating vanities and a rain shower. The chef’s kitchen is as high end as the rest of the home with dual ovens, separate refrigerator and freezer storage, marble surfaces and top-of-the-line appliances from Miele, Sub Zero and Wolf. Another spectacular feature is the Flos lighting system, which creates ambient lighting with different colors to fit any mood or occasion. Finally, the 100-foot heated indoor swimming pool that spans the length of the living room and a 224-square-foot projection wall for screening fabulous films round out the ultra-luxe home.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sustainability is also at the forefront of the home’s design, with a heat-reflecting Solarcool glass, which gives the home its unique look and also serves a practical function by keeping the interiors temperate, despite the conditions of the desert weather, while filtering out harmful UV rays. More eco-friendly features include a foam roof and solar-electric system.

Owned by power couple Chris and Roberta Hanley, the producers known for their avant-garde film projects, such as the acclaimed American Psycho and The Virgin Suicides. Not only is Chris a producer but he also has an eye for art, previously working as a dealer for pieces by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. It is no surprise that this cutting-edge home is designed by a true artist in partnership with an incredible architect, Tomas Orsinski.

The home already has a following of its own due to its numerous cameos in films and coverage on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. It is currently listed for sale at $18 million US by Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate, which holds the listing for this incredible property.