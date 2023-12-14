Gelila Bekele: Beautiful moments captured on and off camera

Model, social activist and documentary filmmaker Gelila Bekele candidly shares her journey with her thoughts on life and the art of storytelling.

Curiosity is Gelila Bekele’s greatest passion. And chasing her curiosity through the art of storytelling is a deep connection that is indescribable. Born in Ethiopia and previously dividing her time between Europe and the U.S., Bekele settled in New York City. Seeing other cultures and witnessing other people’s struggles on her travels around the world have humbled her. She constantly advocates for young women’s right to equal opportunities in her homeland and abroad, with a special focus on the fundamental right to clean water and education.

Dolce is honoured to have spoken with Bekele. We learned that while her radiant beauty is the first thing you notice, her true beauty is her honesty and her embodiment of the positive change we all wish to see in the world.

Q: How would you describe your childhood?

A: My childhood was adventurous, with time in nature and memories of running on grass hills and of waterfalls — especially my early childhood.

Q: What life lessons did you learn along the way that shaped your perspective on the world? Did you encounter moments of self-realization?

A: Having the opportunity to travel at a young age has had a significant impact on my outlook on life. Being exposed to different cultures and ways of living has taught me valuable lessons. Through my travels, I have realized that as a global community, we share more similarities than differences. Unfortunately, women and children are often the ones who bear the burdens of society regardless of where they are from.

Q: What has motherhood taught you about life?

A: Motherhood taught me the ultimate meaning of love and how I can best add to the wheel of good.

Q: What inspired you to pursue a career in modelling?

A: Modelling found me. I was discovered at 17 and had no clue about the industry before modelling.

Q: What led you to transition into directing? Can you recall some of the emotions you felt when you jumped behind the camera?

A: I have always felt a special connection with holding a camera. Observing people and places is something I enjoy immensely. I realized my passion for this while modelling on the sets of some beauty campaigns I was shooting. I was constantly shadowing the cinematographer and director, about the lighting and camera. Modelling was my film school, and it helped me develop a keen eye for detail.

Q: How would you describe your directing style?

A: My directing and filmmaking style depends on the project; I love exploring different cinematic ideas. I enjoy capturing people in their natural environment, and I am particularly interested in the quiet moments in between.

Q: As a documentary filmmaker, what was the biggest challenge when working on Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story?

A: When making Maxine’s Baby the challenge was keeping up with Tyler Perry; he moves fast and works on four to five projects simultaneously. He kept me on my toes!

Q: When you look back on the process of making Maxine’s Baby, what are you most proud of?

A: I am proud of my crew. Ten years is a long time to work on a film. They believed in this project and gave it so much love and care.

Q: What makes storytelling such an important element of our humanity?

A: Storytelling is how we connect. Music and film allow us to dream. Art is healing; for some, creativity is how we let the poison out and hope our end product can heal others.

Q: In your homeland of Ethiopia and abroad, your passion for advocacy for young women’s right to equal opportunities is undeniable. Can you share some insights into how your humanitarian work came to be and how it has impacted the world?

A: I realized early, around five or six years old, the rivers were drying up, and some of the older girls were carrying jerry cans to fetch water; some walked two to three hours to bring water. That also meant fewer girls were attending school. Climate change is more than an agriculture issue; it robs children of childhood, and it is also a big reason for migration. I am fortunate to have the life God has granted me, but that feeling never left me. In 2008, I started programs with a focus on education and clean water initiatives, and 15 years later, the need is still strong, and we still have a lot of work around gender inequality. For as long as possible, I will do my best to bridge the gap, to keep moving forward.

Q: How do you balance your professional life with your philanthropic/humanitarian endeavours?

A: Balance is a daily challenge. My philanthropic work fuels my life. It motivates me to never take the opportunities I’ve been given for granted, and how many people can I take with me on this journey? It’s an ecosystem.

Q: How would you define beauty?

A: I think no matter how I feel or see beauty, it’s always honest.

www.gelilabekele.com

@gelila.bekele

@bekelefilms

RAPID-FIRE QUESTIONS

Q: How would you define yourself in three words?

A: Adventurous, curious, patient.

Q: What is inspiring you in life right now?

A: My son and his age group.

Q: What is one change you would like to see in the world?

A: I wish we could see each other, past our pain.

Q: If you could send a message to everyone in the world, what would it be?

A: Life is on your side. I think young people, especially, feel like they are stuck between hard walls.

Q: If you could raid one person’s closet (dead or alive), who would it be?

A: Bianca Jagger.