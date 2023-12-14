Federico Bernardeschi: The Power of Compassion





TFC’S Federico Bernardeschi and his wife Veronica Ciardi lend their heartfelt support to Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary.

If you had the world at your feet like Toronto FC’s Federico Bernardeschi, one of the world’s most talented and exciting footballers, clearly does, it would be easy to be blind to the sadness in the world, instead of using your fame and influence to make a difference and effect change.

Instead, Bernardeschi and his wife Veronica Ciardi are making a difference by lending their vocal support to Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, located on 50 idyllic acres among the rolling hills of King City, just north of Toronto. Founded in 2014 by the animal-loving husband and wife team of Rob Scheinberg and Danielle Eden-Scheinberg, it has rescued and found homes for approximately 3,000 dogs, many of whom were suffering from neglect and abuse, and has developed a stellar reputation with clients around the world.

Instead of being filled with cold, stark concrete and cages, which is the negative and depressing perception we may have of animal shelters, Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary has a different approach to animal rescue, creating a positive experience for the animals under its care — a fun, thoughtfully decorated environment filled with love and all the comforts of home, where happy dogs wait for their forever homes among horses and farm animals in a serene setting.

The splendid setting is just one of the reasons that Bernardeschi and Ciardi, owners of two English bulldogs, feel so comfortable there.

“I just enjoy this place so much and how it works because the concept behind this place is amazing and it is very nice to be here,” says Bernardeschi in his autumn interview with Dolce when he and his wife were visiting Dog Tales. “I love everything about dogs. I really can’t describe how much I love dogs. Maybe it is because I grew up with dogs in my life.”

Those youthful days were spent in Carrara, in the Tuscany region of Italy, where dogs competed with soccer balls for Bernardeschi’s attention. He was a sports prodigy from the age of four when he first touched a ball, and he so dominated every match that his early games were not so much games as simply the other kids trying to catch up with him. He turned professional at 19 and was a global superstar at just 23. He transferred to legendary powerhouse Juventus in 2017, attracting the eyes of every other team and manager in the world.

Bernardeschi joined Toronto FC in July 2022 and his mission is clear: under new head coach John Herdman, who had such tremendous success leading the Canadian National Woman’s team to their gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Bernardeschi will be one foundation of a team being rebuilt to reclaim its former glory from 2017, when Toronto FC won three titles, the first and only MLS club to do so.

His and Veronica’s support of Dog Tales and of the vital work needed for animal rescue is just one of many ways they are giving back to their adopted community.

“Every single time a dog goes home, that’s a fond memory,” says Marina Williams, one of the approximately 70 staff at Dog Tales, who include dog handlers, horse handlers and animal care therapists. “Seeing the past of some of these dogs and how they are transformed once they come to Dog Tales is extremely rewarding,” she says. “And when you adopt a dog with our new Dog Foster Program, you’re actually rescuing two because when you take a dog out of a shelter, you are making space for another join us, who we can help.”

Worthy causes such as animal rescue and adoption takes compassion, courage and character, three defining attributes shared by Federico Bernardeschi and Veronica Ciardi.

Meet the beautiful animals!

Meet Ernie, the most handsome boy. He is a Weimaraner who is only 13 years old. Ernie was a local surrender who was rescued from euthanasia. He is looking for a forever home in his golden years. Although Ernie is a senior, he is still quite spunky and active. He enjoys his adventurous walks and napping on comfy beds. Ernie is selective with dogs and prefers females. He is good with cats. Ernie would benefit from being in a home with teens or older as he is looking for a quiet and gentle family that will respect his space.

Brown and White Horse, Eve:

Eve is a 22-year-old Clydesdale mare. She came to Dog Tales in 2014. Like almost all the Dog Tales horses, she was purchased at auction to save her from going to slaughter. She is one of our tallest horses and is distinctive with her beautiful long mane and tail.

White Horse, Moon:

Moon is a 23-year-old grey Percheron mare. She came to Dog Tales in 2015 when she was purchased at an auction to save her from going to slaughter. She is sweet, kind and a favourite of many staff and volunteers.

@fbernardeschi

@missciardi

@dogtalesrescue

INTERVIEWED BY MARC CASTALDO

PHOTOS BY JESSE MILNS

CREATIVE DIRECTED BY FERNANDO ZERILLO

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF MICHELLE ZERILLO-SOSA

STYLING BY ASHLEY GALANG

MAKE-UP & HAIR BY TAYLOR CHOUSKY

VIDEOGRAPHY BY LISMERY LOYOLA

MOODBOARD STYLING BY MASSIMO SOSA

SHOT ON LOCATION AT DOG TALES RESCUE AND SANCTUARY