Salvatore Vita: An Italian Influence

With more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and a feed filled with images of him relaxing in Taormina on the east coast of Sicily or next to the ocean that borders Apulia, you’d be forgiven for calling Salvatore Vita a model, but he starts his interview with Dolce by saying that’s exactly what he’s not. “It has never been my inspiration, even if at times I have worked on fashion catalogues as a model,” he says. “My career as an influencer started for fun. I was reposted from many pages, and from there, I ‘collected’ my followers and started to collaborate with brands.”

His Instagram feed is brought together by an esthetic that’s distinct and held together through a collection of presets for whatever mood he wants to share, be that inspiration, communication or freedom.

“There’s Certainly Unfair Competition With Other Italian Influencers. It’s Easy Now To Buy Followers, And Proving Your Authenticity Has Become Difficult”

Though his Instagram feed tells a story of travel and wanderlust, and his favourite place to visit is Kenya, Vita is a family man, attached to his native home of Sicily. “I am very attached to my family,” he explains. “My mother is my best friend, I had a very present father, even today, and a brother and sister I love more than life … [I admire the love my parents] feel for each other, and the fact they are united in any decision.” He’s also someone who believes in destiny and sees sincerity as his best quality. “Many see it as a defect, because sometimes I don’t have the right ways to say things, but sincerity always satisfies.”

Represented by Mariano Di Vaio, best friends with Antonello De Marco and with an online following that’s on the rise, Vita has become a prominent figure on the Italian influencer scene. It’s something he enjoys, but acknowledges it didn’t come without its challenges. “There’s certainly unfair competition with other Italian influencers,” he shares. “It’s easy now to buy followers, and proving your authenticity has become difficult.” Looking back, he says he would advise a younger Vita to “create content you like without trying to emulate other influencers.”

“It Is Everything That Makes You Feel Good About Yourself, Regardless Of Material Possessions. La Dolce Vita Is When You Feel In The Right Place At The Right Time”

He’s also overcome personal health difficulties, having to undergo various operations since 2015. “It was heavy at the beginning, mainly because I limited myself a lot — even with work,” he says. “But now, everything seems to be back to normality.”

Vita is also just getting started. He notes the red carpet at the 76th Venice International Film Festival as “one of the most beautiful experiences” of his life, and he was chosen by Di Vaio as the only Italian influencer for three social campaigns for his Italian menswear brand, Nohow. In the next five years, he has no plans to stop and wants to further embed himself in the world of Instagram not just in Italy, but also internationally.

“Vita is very familiar to me,” Vita concludes, pondering what la dolce vita means to him. “It is everything that makes you feel good about yourself, regardless of material possessions. La dolce vita is when you feel in the right place at the right time.”

Interview by Michelle Zerillo-Sosa