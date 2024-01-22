Chanel: Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture collection

In the run-up to the Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show, taking place in Paris on Tuesday 23rd January, CHANEL is unveiling a short film entitled The Button.

At the invitation of Virginie Viard, this imaginary story serviced by pgLang, written and directed b y Dave Free and scored by Kendrick Lamar, features Margaret Qualley following the trail of a button, missing from the cuff of her CHANEL jacket.

This initiatory story, sidestepping the laws of reality and time, leads the actress and ambassador of the House to the legendary Parisian address of 31 rue Cambon. The journey is punctuated by encounters, first with model and friend of the House Naomi Campbell and then with actress and CHANEL ambassador Anna Mouglalis. “Beauty within the imperfections of time”, she tells the protagonist, who suddenly understands the emotional value of this button as a bearer of memories, a true symbol of transmission.

“‘Beauty within the imperfection of time’, are words that we live by,” confide Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar of pgLang who have responded to Virginie Viard’s imagination by celebrating intimacy and transmission, two values inseparable from CHANEL Haute Couture. “Every imperfection has a story to tell, just waiting on the next listener to add another page to the book.”

The Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show will be unveiled on Tuesday 23rd January 2024 at 2pm Paris time on chanel.com.