Gordon Ramsay Arrives in Vancouver with the Opening of His Namesake Burger Restaurant

As of December, Vancouver burger enthusiasts can enjoy gourmet patties from one of the world’s most renowned chefs at Gordon Ramsay Burger, which opened its doors at the newly rebranded Great Canadian Casino Vancouver (formerly the Hard Rock Casino) on December 4, 2023.

The opening, a result of the partnership between Ramsay and Great Canadian Entertainment, marks the first of the celebrity chef’s eponymous burger chain to open in Canada, with its three other locations so far in Boston, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Gordon Ramsay Burger’s menu blends the chef’s culinary prowess with the comforting nostalgia of traditional favourites. The menu boasts an impressive array of gourmet burgers, each meticulously crafted to showcase Ramsay’s signature touch. From inventive flavour combinations to high-quality ingredients, every bite reflects a strict commitment to excellence from a chef made famous for his exacting critiques on multiple television cooking competitions.

In addition to classic cheeseburgers, more avant-garde menu options include a spicy Hell’s Kitchen Burger with mozzarella, roasted jalapeno, avocado and roasted tomato; a Blue Cheese Burger with its namesake cheese and dressing, caramelized onions, a crispy onion ring, frisée lettuce and spicy aioli; and the speciality Truffle Burger with truffle goat cheese, bacon, frisée, pickled shallots and truffle aioli topped with a runny, over-easy egg. There’s even a Vegan Burger for the restaurant’s non-carnivorous patrons. Each dish is complemented by a suite of signature, hand-crafted sauces, which elevate each dish to a new level of sophistication.

Irresistible sides complete the culinary ensemble, including a selection of crispy fries and savoury shareables, like the Elote-style Sweet Corn Dip, Beer-Battered Onion Rings and Kettle Chip Nachos. And for something sweet to wash it all down, a menu of hand-spun milkshakes in flavours, like Oreo Crème Brûlée and Sticky Toffee, add a sweet and playful touch to the dining experience, appealing to both the young and the young at heart.

The excitement doesn’t end with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Burger, which serves as a tantalizing teaser for yet another Ramsay Restaurant, the soon-to-open Gordon Ramsay Steak at the River Rock Casino, set to open later in 2024. Gordon Ramsay Steak, another result of the chef’s partnership with Great Canadian, will also be the first iteration of Ramsay’s steakhouse to open in Canada and will offer a refined dining experience, upscale ambience and impeccable service.

In the meantime, those whose mouths are already watering can enjoy the offerings at Gordon Ramsay Burger seven days a week. The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and extends its hours until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

As the collaboration between Gordon Ramsay and Great Canadian Entertainment continues to unfold, Vancouver diners can expect some exceptional meals. The city’s casinos have become the canvas for Ramsay’s gastronomic experiences, where the fusion of gaming and gourmet delights creates the perfect recipe for a memorable evening.

By Bonnie Culbertson