Alexander Waterworth’s mesmerizing MASSERIA PETRAROLO Puglia

Alexander Waterworth is a studio that seeks to understand its clients values and their consumers. We look to form partnership, combine philosophies, work cohesively in creating a tailored experience. It is critical for the studio to understand the origin of the idea, to form pillars with the client. We spend a huge portion of time working with people building relationship, appreciating all aspects of the project to ensure that all elements have been considered when presenting a design direction. Alexander Waterworth created a family home for an entrepreneur who has worked abroad and wanted to restores a property near to his home in Puglia.

The building has a long history, it was once a fortified farmhouse, against Saracen invaders, it now welcomes you for a dreamy break away from the reality of everyday life. We transformed this magnificent villa whilst maintaining the heritage of the building. Walking through each room evokes a rustic purity to refresh the mind with exposed brick walls, floors and gracefully large, vaulted ceilings, maintaining many of the original features of the farmhouse.

Located in the heart of Puglia, with distinct landscape features, the farm is located amidst 30 hectares of picturesque farmland. Alexander Waterworth restored and redesigned the Masseria Petrarolo. With 8-bedrooms to restore, we gave each bedroom their own identity with naturally sourced pastel colours that blend seamlessly, providing a light, yet romantically dignified feel to compliment the magnificent views. The rooms of the home consist of 3 kitchens, a dining area, wine room, a pool house and sitting room continue with soothing, rustic, refinement that welcomes you with warmth to wind away your day with comfort and mindful rejuvenation. We made some changes to how the building was used, forming bedroom with ensuites & kitchens.

The team travelled the length of Italy and through Europe, to source antiques and unique pieces of furniture. The spaces were dressed with a mixture of antique pieces. Acquiring antiques took around 6 to 8 months, our team made many early trips to markets & antique dealers. One of our favourite spots was Lille road in Fulham. I loved the small desk we picked up which fitted so well in the property, it was just meant.

Passion, expectation and high demands are qualities we look to when collaborating with clients, clients who share our value of creating an experience. We love to create timeless, contemporary, intriguingly inviting projects. The Puglia project was extra special as it had not been touched for many years. We worked with the client to understand how the building would be used as a home. There was a strong desire to bring sophistication and comfort to the project. Working with the historic building, we retained many of the existing wall arrangements, staircases and finishes in the building as possible to ensure a natural evolution of the property. We exposed and regenerated the natural finishes of the project and the building has a richness of history throughout. Maintaining the history of the building was a key factor to the design authenticity.

Along with the client, we felt it was important to create a timeless space that has been there for many years and was considerate to the environment and location. The challenge was matching up the honesty of the surrounding materials, to the architectural finishes both of great interest and intrigue. We embraced matching up the new and old to create a space that worked in situ.

We are proud to have rejuvenated Masseria into a home giving life to this property for many years to come. One of our favourite parts of the project is the rejuvenation of the orange orchard, located outside the living room. A place of beauty that can be appreciate internally and externally. A true place of serenity…

What is your background in architecture and Interior Design?

I have been working in the interior design for the past 16 years. I originally studied product design, here I learnt how products have an impact on our lives both aesthetically & operationally. I was offered a position at Martin Brudnizki specialising in furniture & joinery, here I developed a love and understanding for interior architecture. I remained with Martin for 6 years working on projects around the world from high end restaurants to private members clubs & personal residential developments. By the age of 28 I had delivered some breath-taking projects for Martin, but something just did not sit right inside. I was offered the opportunity to begin the journey on my own and I have never looked back.

Who inspires you?

I am inspired by the journey, one story that I love is the creation of the sports car Lamborghini. In the 1960’s an Italian by the name of Ferruccio owned a Ferrari, unfortunately he experienced mechanical issues which lead him to contact Ferrari expressing he’s discontent. He was dismissed, some say he was told to that if felt he could do better he should build his own car. Having successfully built a business in manufacturing tractors an air condition units, Ferruccio accept the challenge and proceeded to create one the most desirable sports cars in the world, the Lamborghini.

David Collins brought interior design to the world many years ago, he showed that there was more to this flamboyant industry than a selection of cushions and a bold statement piece. David exposed the layers and concentration required to deliver such breath taking commercial and private spaces. One of my most favourite places is in London, The Wolsey. A truly stunning space that captivates style, comfort and elegance. Mr Collins truly left he’s mark on the world of interior design and I feel was the catalyst for the thriving industry of today.

What makes AW different?

What is your approach to design in hotels and restaurants?

In today’s world there is much on offer in the food and beverage scene, clarity on the offering is essential. Each space must create an experience, different experiences create intrigue for the returning customer. We conduct a great level of research from understanding the local area, the mind set of our clientele, the operator and of course the competitors. Defining the experience is critical to the selection of material and design direction. All elements must be respected, complimenting the single goal of cohesive delivery of a service. We want all our spaces to feel comfortable and inviting, elevating the experience no matter the occasion.

Approach to design in hospitality?

It is an industry that is fast moving and constantly evolving, we have become a society visually driven. It is important to me that my studio creates individually identities for our clients, longevity in a society fast moving is essential. The studio looks to understand the mindset of our users, the clients and the indeed experience. Through understanding these elements, we can then begin the design process clearly defining the design direction and intent.

Who are your clients? The typical clients?

We are currently working with Rosewood hotel to delivery a unique project in Vienna, city of rich culture. Here in London we are working with Andrew Lord Webber on the Theatre Royal Drury lane. In the States we are working with Four Seasons in New Orleans, the world trade centre which has been derelict since storm Katerina in 2005.

