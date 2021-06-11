Thornhill’s Luxurious Italian Villa

In the prestigious Oakbank Estates community of Thornhill, Ontario, just north of Toronto, is an estate now offered for sale that possesses the rare combination of quality, craftsmanship, interior design and finishes, with meticulously manicured surrounding landscaping. The estate, located at 31 Thornbank Rd. is an 8,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home, which is, from its gated entry, a storybook delight to the senses, designed for real-world everyday living, and it has the perfect ambiance for grand entertaining, indoor and out.

“It’s the prettiest home amongst the Oakbank Estates community in Thornhill,” says listing agent Verna DeBono of Hammond International Properties. “The curb appeal of its meticulously landscaped front and backyard is mesmerizing, and so are the prestigious interior features.”

The storybook begins from a circular courtyard to the grand-entrance foyer, featuring a majestic stairway curving up from the main floor’s limestone floors to the second level, the entire entranceway capped by a dome. This area is beautifully designed to reflect the home’s sense of grandeur. The 3,717-square-foot main floor features a grand family room, which opens onto a rear outdoor terrace and outdoor pool through multiple sets of oversized, arched glass doors. Outside is a covered patio and outdoor grill for alfresco dining under the stars.

The expansive kitchen is a chef’s delight, featuring the latest top-quality appliances and a centre island, along with an informal dining area offering views overlooking The Thornhill Golf and Country Club, just beyond the backyard. The main level also includes a formal dining room and living room, both with fine handcrafted detail with a patterned hardwood floor, cornice mouldings, and the living room includes a massive, carved fireplace mantle. This level also includes a home office, mudroom, laundry room and the three-car garage.





The second level is 4,160 square feet and features the primary bedroom with a fireplace, which features a private balcony overlooking the pool area behind the estate and golf course, as well as a six-piece primary bathroom and two generous walk-in closets. Four other bedrooms, each with private baths and closets, are also located on the second level, along with a games room.

The sixth bedroom is located on the lower level, which is still an impressive 3,571 square feet in size. This level is for the lighter side of everyday family living. The main feature of this level is the massive recreation room, along with an exercise room, home theatre, storage area and a professionally outfitted wine cellar.

The outdoor landscaping and amenities of 31 Thornbank Rd. convey a private, urban oasis. The Tuscan-like landscape includes a grapevine-covered pergola. The grounds also include an in-ground pool with a three-piece bathroom cabana, a hot tub, a lanai with wood-burning fireplace and outdoor kitchen for summer experimentations. The extensive grounds also include vegetable and floral gardens with sprawling lilac trees, potting sheds and outdoor fountains, which complete the Italian villa ambiance.

Everywhere inside and outside this estate showcases thoughtful design, the finest finishes and quality craftsmanship in a delightful settling nestled amidst other fine estates. The home offers a superb blend of prestige and privacy, with access to fine shops, restaurants, schools, country clubs, golf courses and cultural attractions.

This property, at 31 Thornbank Rd., is currently being offered at $10.8 million and affords that rare opportunity for the finest in urban estate living adjacent to a major metropolitan centre. “It’s truly an exquisite estate and a dream come true for a buyer seeking an ideal luxury living space,” says DeBono.

