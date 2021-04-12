Design Made to Illuminate Your Life

This is exactly what Le Studio Luminaires offers its clients from its boutique in Montreal. In honour of their 20th anniversary in 2016, LumiGroup opened their first studio and showroom open to the public, a space adjacent to LumiGroup’s existing corporate office.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Today, with more than 25 years of experience and a continuously growing list of clientele, LumiGroup has developed a strong presence among architecture, design and engineer professionals by offering their creative lighting solutions.

Located in the heart of Mile-End district, an area of Montreal with a high concentration of artists, artisans and cultural workers in Canada, Le Studio Luminaires offers a high-end lighting boutique experience, distinguishing itself by a remarkable variety of lighting fixtures, furniture and accessories presented in its beautiful design space.

Both the LumiGroup and Le Studio Luminaires’ team seek to provide the latest products that are both innovative and elevated in design: “Montreal is evolving. Needs are evolving. It is by being attentive to our customers and our environment that we also evolve,” says Jean-Claude Calabro, president of LumiGroup.

Carrying brands from Italy to the Netherlands, the boutique offers a portfolio of international prestige brands that are handpicked by the the LumiGroup team, including Flos, Moooi, Luceplan, Tom Dixon, Anglepoise, Terzani, Petite Friture, Dyson, Luxx Box and Fontana Arte.

Le Studio Luminaires also proudly carries domestic such brands as Humanscale, Lambert & Fils, ANDlight and MP Lighting. By carrying Canadian brands, like ANDlight, a decorative luminaire design and manufacturer based in Vancouver, the studio supports companies that have high corporate integrity and that value sustainability as well as exceptional craftsmanship.

ANDlight is just one of many brands that the boutique carries and aligns with, as it is a company that understands where the future is headed by incorporating timeless designs while always trying to find ways to diminish the environmental impact of the design and manufacturing processes.

The company’s constant evolution toward the needs of their clients’ projects, whether residential, commercial, industrial or institutional, are what make LumiGroup shine bright in their industry and add sophistication and innovation through their light solutions sourced from all over the world into spaces both large and small.

www.lestudiolum.com