Zac Posen Named Creative Director of Gap Inc & Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy

Zac Posen Named EVP, Creative Director of Gap Inc. and Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy | Photo by Mario Sorrenti

Zac Posen is an award-winning creator and entrepreneur, celebrated for his technical excellence and body positive designs. Over 25 years, his extensive career has included red-carpet couture, ready to wear, accessories, costume design and more.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Zac Posen, one of America’s most celebrated designers, at the onset of an exciting new chapter for Gap Inc. His technical expertise and cultural clarity have consistently evolved American fashion, making him a great fit for the company as we ignite a new culture of creativity across the portfolio and reinvigorate our storied brands,” said Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc.

As Chief Creative Officer of Old Navy, Posen’s immediate focus will be leading design, merchandising and marketing for the second largest apparel brand in the US, and Gap Inc.’s largest brand. Posen will work hand-in-hand with Haio Barbeito, Old Navy’s President and CEO, reporting directly to him.

“Given our scale and sizeable customer reach, Old Navy provides a tremendous canvas for Zac’s talent and creativity,” Barbeito said. “And his leadership will add a new dimension to Old Navy as we reassert the brand with renewed authority in fit, quality and style for the family.”

“Gap Inc. and its brands have shaped American fashion and pop culture for decades and there’s so much potential at Old Navy. I’m eager to join Gap Inc. now as brand reinvigoration kicks up across the portfolio, rooted in great product, experiences, and a new culture of creativity,” Posen said.

As Creative Director of Gap Inc., Posen will serve as a cultural curator and creative partner to Dickson, joining the company’s executive leadership team. Posen’s appointment follows those of Eric Chan to Chief Business and Strategy Officer and Amy Thompson to Chief People Officer, as Gap Inc. bolsters the company’s leadership team with best-in-class talent to support its efforts, redefining Gap Inc. for a new era through continued operational and financial rigor, brand reinvigoration and greater cultural relevance.

