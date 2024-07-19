The Michael London Experience

‘Beautifying the world’ through design that is immersive, creative, and inspired by culture is the ethos of Michael London Design.

In the bustling metropolis of Toronto, a city bursting with multicultural influences and world-renowned architecture, interior designer Michael London has been quietly transforming the urban landscape from the inside out. His eponymous design firm, Michael London Design, is known for its high- profile projects, including luxurious multi-unit residences like The Pemberton and 10 Prince Arthur, as well as hospitality and commercial spaces. London infuses each project with his signature blend of creativity, immersion and uniqueness. His work can be found in some of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in Toronto, such as Rosedale and Forest Hill, as well as in international locations like New York City. But as a black man in a predominantly white industry, London’s rise to preeminence was not without its challenges.

Born and raised in Scarborough, Ont., London discovered his passion for drawing and art at a young age. It was this passion that initially drew him to architecture and design. “Most young people aspire to be a doctor or a lawyer, just something that’s going to make a lot of money,” explains London. “I had more of a draw to architecture. That was what I wanted to be, an architect. I love to draw. I love to draw mazes and sketch — not necessarily people, but just shapes and buildings, things like that.” Yet it was the tactile allure of interior design — discovered during a high school co-op placement — that determined his career path. He recalls, “That placement was at Gluckstein Design Planning Inc. When I was exposed to interior design, to the furniture, fabrics, different finishes … that really caught my attention.”

“Think Outside The Box But Also Trust Your Gut … It’s About More Than Just Making Beautiful Spaces; It’s About Making Spaces That Make A Difference.”

Choosing to forgo university, London embraced a hands-on approach to his education, supported by his mother’s conviction that he was destined to “beautify the world.” This belief of hers, imparted during his youth, has been a guiding beacon throughout his career. London describes this pivotal moment with emotion: “I remember telling my mom I was going to work and save for college instead of pursuing university … She was not concerned because she believed I was going to beautify the world.”

Having such firm support from his parents no doubt equipped London with the resilience needed to navigate the occasional discrimination he faced. His experiences have ranged from subtle slights to overt racism, yet each has strengthened his resolve rather than deterred his spirit. “I’ve had clients make offhand remarks that were meant to undermine, but in the end, the spaces we created were beautiful, and that was my last laugh,” he shares with a knowing smile.

At Michael London Design, the ethos is to create spaces that are not just aesthetically pleasing but truly transformative. London articulates his design philosophy, stating, “I always work with the floor, the walls, the ceiling and then the volume of space. It’s about designing an environment that draws you in, that makes you look closer and appreciate the uniqueness of the details.”

His creative process is deeply intuitive, often inspired by his travels, reading and even dreams. “Sometimes, spaces just pop into my head. It might come from a magazine, social media or something I saw while travelling. My mind is like a sponge, constantly absorbing details that later manifest in my designs.” This immersive approach allows him to craft spaces that not only meet but exceed client expectations, pushing the boundaries of conventional design to produce truly innovative interiors.

London is also keenly aware of his role as a trailblazer for minorities in the design industry. Reflecting on his career, he notes the significance of being a visible and successful minority designer. “Once I left Luxe and was out in the world, I realized that people like me, minorities, were not often given the opportunities to design at the level I was. And if my success can open doors for others, then that’s a legacy worth leaving.”

His advice to young designers is both practical and profound: “Think outside the box but also trust your gut. Don’t take on projects where you feel you can’t make a difference, or the client doesn’t share your vision. It’s about more than just making beautiful spaces; it’s about making spaces that make a difference.”

London’s definition of success is intrinsically linked to the impact he has had on both the industry and his community. “I want to leave a mark on the city of Toronto and the world, to be known for creating spaces that are not just seen but felt — that’s what success looks like to me,” he asserts.

Through his work, Michael London not only transforms spaces but also challenges societal norms and champions diversity within the design community. His journey from his boyhood in Scarborough to his fame as a celebrated designer in Canada’s most vibrant city is not just a story of personal achievement but also a testament to the power of vision, resilience and the enduring belief that beauty can, indeed, change the world.

