Myto Design turns flat roofs into visually striking living spaces

MYTO design d’espaces vivants is proud to announce a new landscape design, which won an award at the Grands Prix du Design 2020 in the Residential Patio and Landscaping category. Designer Martine Brisson and landscape architect Roxanne Miller worked for more than a year to create a green rooftop with custom planters atop a home in Westmount. The sprawling 1,965-square-foot space is dedicated to relaxation. It boasts a spectacular view and seamless integration with the surrounding landscape.

After renovating the house in 2016, the owner of the luxury property wanted to make the most of the flat roof by turning it into a deck. He engaged MYTO design d’espaces vivants, whose specialties include green rooftops. The mandate was to create a space focused on wellness. It was to be suitable for entertaining and would showcase a breathtaking view of the city and surrounding areas.

True to their brand, the two women decided to create a contemporary, visually striking, and streamlined outdoor space bordered with colourful, somewhat unruly vegetation. The decking is made of ipe wood, a species known for its toughness, high density and beautiful colour. To ensure safe enjoyment of the view and vegetation, a transparent glass parapet encloses the entire perimeter.

One of the project’s challenges was to create elegant furnishings that would conceal ventilation equipment on the roof. Brisson and Miller designed a set of wood-clad planters to conceal the equipment. “We designed these planters from the ground up to meet this project’s requirements. The wooden elements are removed in winter to prevent swelling,” the designer notes. Once the design was complete, Atelier Papineau took charge of building the planters.

In the planters and on the green terrace, Miller opted for perennials and indigenous species to minimize maintenance and replanting. The planters are insulated for overwintering. The horticulturist also took care to work with a harmonious colour palette (pink, blue, violet) and chose plants with different flowering times (brief and long) so that there would be elegant flowers throughout the warm season.

Brisson and Miller also wanted subtle lighting for the plants, choosing minimalist fixtures from Jardin d’Ombre et Lumière. In the evening, the space has a warm, intimate, and thoroughly relaxing ambiance.

After more than a year of work, the result is a rooftop terrace that blends with the surrounding canopy. Shaded by large trees at almost every time of day, the space is surrounded by colourful wildflowers that frame a gorgeous view of downtown Montreal.

Coming from the world of fashion and stage worlds, Martine Brisson naturally navigates in the world of design and architecture. At the very beginning of her design career, 10 years ago, she paid particular attention to the dialogue between interior and exterior and realized that the openings acted like paintings.

Martine graduated in art and interior design and was trained by teachers who are mainly architects. She sees spaces and volumes in their global locations, which are in relation to the elements.

From the beginning of her career as an interior designer, Martine has always incorporated part of the external environment and the orientation of human movements to her designs. Winner of four design awards for outdoor spaces, Martine enjoys a good reputation in her community.

