A Luxury Stay in Montreal’s Golden Square Mile

This Spring welcomes the ambitious renovation of Montreal’s Vogue Hotel. Sid Lee Architecture is thrilled to unveil the redesign of the common spaces at Montreal’s five-star hotel.

The new space brings Downtown Montreal a true luxury experience, inspired by the grand hotel culture of Asia and the Middle East. The lobby’s original axis was horizontally shifted to provide guests with a three-tiered experience. Bordered by the hotel’s glass façade, the hotel offers a direct connection to Montreal’s bustling Downtown.

Each of the space’s finishes, from the Venetian-plastered walls and ceilings to the custom Quebec-sourced white oak furniture, have been chosen for their noble feel and handcrafted quality. These finishes hold a poetic tension between light and dark: Exquisite Turkish travertine floors contrast with an Italian black walnut colonnade that runs the length of the hotel and — paired with the soaring ceilings — gives the air of a modern grand hall.

Article Continued Below ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The lines found throughout Vogue Hotel curve into one another, inviting the eyes to wander and feast upon their luxuriant surroundings, while tropical plants lend to the space a lush atmosphere. Taking inspiration from the establishment’s high-end namesake, the Sid Lee Architecture team likens Vogue Hotel’s newly redesigned interiors to a bespoke suit. From the main colonnade down to the custom upholstery, every detail is meticulously considered.

Café Bazin

Vogue Hotel is home to Café Bazin’s new outpost — a miniaturized version of Chef Antonio Park’s iconic Westmount bistro. As guests step into the intimate, two-seater café, they’re greeted by an ornate placard, which tells the establishment’s storied history in gilded lettering. At closing time, the café shuts its Krizet glass doors, transforming the now-empty space into a stunning light box that emits an alluring glow.

Lounge

The lounge area’s open-concept floor plan and warm lighting create an inviting atmosphere for guests and locals to mingle. A custom banquette and a curved sofa invite guests to relax and socialize. Overhead hovers two sculptured light installations from local studio Lambert & Fils’ Sainte collection, crafted to outsized proportions in collaboration with Sid Lee Architecture.

Cabinet of Curiosities

Hidden away from the lobby’s bustle is the Cabinet of Curiosities. Nestled beneath a large oculus that mimics the effect of a skylight, this cozy library nook offers guests a moment of serenity from the hotel’s goings-on.

Guestrooms by Camdi Design

From the art integration that takes you behind the scenes of runways to the depth of the materiality, every aspect of the Vogue Hotel guest rooms inspires the universe of a Parisian apartment with a contemporary Montreal flare.

Yama Restaurant

Helmed by Montreal’s celebrated Chef Antonio Park, Yama Restaurant and its adjacent bar bring a new, elevated fine-dining experience to Montreal’s vibrant food scene. The Vogue Hotel is a place where art meets comfort to promote wellness. The contrast between the textures of the wood essences and the soft velvets, paired with the duality between the subtle wall finishes and sculptural pieces, crafts a timeless and lavish atmosphere.

Visit sidleearchitecture.com for more information.

Reserve your room

1425 Rue de la Montagne

Montréal, QC H3G 1Z3