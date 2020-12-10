Peter McCarthy: The Pride Of Quality Craftsmanship

Many people are making the most of this year by reconnecting with old friends, taking personal stock of what is important to them, and for many homeowners, they are using this time as an opportunity to customize their homes and rethink how they live.

Peter McCarthy, founder of Hard at Work Inc., one of the Greater Toronto Area’s most respected boutique custom home builders, has seen firsthand this trend emerge throughout this year.

“People these days are making significant investments into their residential properties, as they want to be more comfortable in their homes,” says McCarthy on the recent trend. “Home offices are getting larger, and outdoor amenities and spaces are becoming more essential.”

Founded in 2009, Hard at Work has grown to become a leader in high-end estate homes and renovations for homes ranging from 4,000 to 20,000 square feet. It operates primarily in the Kingscross Estates, the oldest estate subdivision in Canada. It is located among the lush, rolling hills surrounding the Greater Toronto Area, home to some seven million people. This proximity has Hard at Work perfectly positioned to accommodate those seeking some wide-open spaces, as opposed to dense vertical urban living. Desire for “residential distancing” has been recognized as another global trend during this turbulent year, and McCarthy feels this will only increase over time.

For more than a decade, homeowners have been turning to Hard at Work for its excellence in beautiful, creative yet functional designs and its commitment to provide expertise, guidance and workmanship by giving its clients the confidence to build the home of their dreams.

Currently, McCarthy’s home is a modern 8,000-square-foot showpiece that could easily be placed on Malibu Beach, Calif. “Our architect worked on our wish list and brought it together in a spectacular design. The home is ultra-modern with an open concept, lots of glass and floor-to-ceiling windows and striking cantilevers.”

The home is a testament to Hard at Work’s focus and leading-edge creativity when it comes to architectural design. The result is a bold, beautiful statement, which is a stunningly cool and sophisticated fusion of form and function.

Hard at Work partners with renowned designers, creative architects and skilled tradespeople to ensure maximum client satisfaction, whether it is a complete custom-built estate home or a renovation to make an existing space more functional and beautiful. When working with clients, Hard at Work focuses on understanding how the client lives day to day, their entertaining style and their plans for the future.

Hard at Work is a family-owned and -operated business that subscribes to a simple business philosophy: excellence in client service and relationships, pride of quality craftsmanship and beautiful designs.

“We have a wonderful group of trades, and for that we are very fortunate,” says McCarthy. “We’ve developed great relationships with our trades, whom we have vetted, and we’re very loyal to them. They know we have high expectations, and we love what we do.”

McCarthy attributes the company’s success to the “dedication and hard work of our team of site supervisors, employees and business partner, Vince Oppedisano. “Without this team, Hard at Work would not be where it is today,” McCarthy says proudly.

