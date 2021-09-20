Signature Kitchen Suite: Unlocking new culinary horizons

In a world where the kitchen represents the heart of a home and so many of life’s fondest memories, Signature Kitchen Suite enhances the culinary experience at every step of the way, starting with the belief in being True to Food™, the fundamental notion that at each level of preparing a meal, there is respect for food at every stage — from preparation and presentation to enjoyment.

Take for instance, the 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range with Sous Vide, the industry’s first cooktop with built-in sous vide, induction and gas, all on the cooktop. Ideal for beginners and dedicated enthusiasts alike, the brand’s blend of innovation, precision and purposeful design seamlessly allows you to expand your culinary horizons, unlocking versatility, and preparing dishes you may have never considered attempting before.

As a go-to method in some of the world’s most coveted restaurants, sous vide cooking will bring restaurant-worthy results to everything from protein options like red meat, poultry, and fish, while not forgetting it’s versatility to elevate side dishes such as vegetables and potatoes, leaving a gourmet impression on your guests. Through the process of placing vacuum-sealed food in a temperature-controlled water bath that’s set at a precise and constant temperature, not only will your food taste incredible, but also the result will conserve both the food’s nutrients and moisture, leaving the food juicy and tender. In other words, it will be simply delicious.

While Signature Kitchen Suite offers highly innovative kitchen appliances that deliver on taste, it is equally determined to preserve the integrity and freshness of food you eat from a practical standpoint. With the introduction of the Signature Kitchen Suite’s 30-inch refrigerator and 18-inch freezer columns — both with one of the largest capacities in their class — you’ll be able to lock in freshness.

And for those who’d prefer to sit back and enjoy a glass of wine while others do the cooking, Signature Kitchen Suite harmoniously allows you to pair wine with food with its 24-inch luxury wine refrigerator. Inspired by the traditional, historic old-world wine caves, the integrated wine column was designed to provide UV protection, ward against vibration and maintain steady, moderate humidity and temperature control to ensure optimal conditions to protect your favourite bottles.

Just like wine, which has been aged to perfection over time, Signature Kitchen Suite’s luxury line of appliances complement tried and true cooking techniques with a modern twist, having been developed by a team with more than 600 years of combined experience and leadership in the luxury appliance market. As a result, each aspect of the kitchen is a testament to its historic excellency.

So, whether you’re the one preparing a meal, or a visiting guest, you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your labour through Signature Kitchen Suite’s top-tier performing appliances and modern design—adding an air of luxury to any kitchen and dish.