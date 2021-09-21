Gloria Vanderbilt lives on through her colourful and boldly designed apartment 

Vanderbilt lived a long and luxurious life, passing away in 2019 at the age of 95. She was a Manhattan socialite known all over the world, belonging to the Cornelius Vanderbilt bloodline, as she was his great-granddaughter. Cornelius Vanderbilt was one of the richest men in America during the 19th century due to his railroad business. Also, Gloria Vanderbilt was CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper’s mother. However, her popularity and legacy runs much deeper, as she was a sensational artist and a ground-breaking fashion designer. Vanderbilt’s most successful creation was being one of the first developers of blue jeans, making fashion history. With designer jeans, she made her fortune and a name for herself within the industry.

Vanderbilt’s beautiful Beekman Place apartment was listed for sale in July 2021 for $1.12 million US. It is no surprise that this apartment has received many offers over asking price. However, the listing is not closed, and the final sale amount has not been revealed. Vanderbilt also owned a two-bedroom apartment in the same building (ground floor) that she used as her studio, which will also be for sale soon.

The apartment building was built in 1931 and designed by George F. Pelham, who was a popular architect in New York City. Its original details still remain standing from the pre-war era in which it was built. It is a 10-storey building with 38 units and has a 24-hour doorman, a newly designed fitness centre and access to the River Walk. It is also close to many shops, restaurants and many other recreational activities. The building is located in one of the most exclusive areas in Manhattan, which is where many celebrities have lived, such as Joan Crawford, Tom Jones and many others. It is also often mentioned in pop culture, such as Billy Joel’s song Close to the Borderline.

With three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a library, a kitchen, a beautifully designed fireplace and intricate details all around the apartment, Vanderbilt’s home is designed like no other. Her energy lives on within the apartment as her unique eye for art and design is represented through her living space. Vanderbilt made her apartment come to life and leaves guests with an incredible experience, as there are a variety of fun features that are mesmerizing.

