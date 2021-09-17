In Good Season: Colin Henderson appointed Chef de Cuisine at Café Boulud

Daniel Boulud personally announces the appointment of Colin Henderson as Chef de Cuisine at Café Boulud.

It’s not every day that you get appointed Chef de Cuisine at one of the top restaurants in Toronto, let alone by the patron of the restaurant himself. For Chef Colin Henderson, this happened on an early Wednesday morning in September.

Chef Daniel Boulud, who recently opened his restaurant “Le Pavillon” in New York, personally flew in from The Big Apple to announce the newest appointment of Café Boulud. “Chef Colin has been an integral part of the Café Boulud team for the past three years … I am very excited for our guests to experience his deep passion for seasonal dishes and fresh ingredients as he continues to lead our dynamic team,” says Chef Daniel Boulud.

As Chef de Cuisine, Henderson will be leading and managing the kitchen and chefs at Café Boulud at The Four Seasons. Having begun his tenure with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto at the brand’s global flagship property in August 2018, Henderson worked as sous chef at the establishment before this latest appointment.

In time, Henderson learned how to master the artful and rich dishes that Café Boulud has become renowned for. “It is an honour to be recognized and appointed to this exciting position … I am grateful to assume the role of the many great chefs who I had the privilege of learning from. I look forward to guiding the menu and to leading this team that truly feels like a family,” says Chef Colin.

The newly appointed chef’s culinary experience ranges from joining Ottawa’s Beckta Group as Sous Chef, aiding in the opening of Toronto restaurant Lena, to having the unique opportunity to work closely with Chef Michael Tusk in his San Francisco three Michelin-starred restaurant, Quince. The San Francisco-based restaurant, which focuses on Californian contemporary cuisine with Italian influences, is where he learned the finer points of fresh pasta and perfecting the sophistication of food-plating finesse.

Henderson’s appreciation to remain thoughtful toward sourcing top-quality ingredients from small producers and integrating sustainability into his kitchen and restaurant has grown stronger over the years as chef. “Since Day One, he has been motivated and keen on learning and sharpening his skill set. Chef Colin believes in the importance of sourcing top-quality natural ingredients from small producers and takes pride in integrating sustainability throughout his kitchen and the restaurant,” says the team at Café Boulud.

It is clear that, behind every great restaurant, there’s an even greater team led by passionate individuals like Chef Colin Henderson. Confidently appointed to continue Daniel Boulud’s culinary legacy of following the rhythm of the seasons through food, Henderson is sure to bring his expertise and passion to his new role, in good season.

@cafebouludto

@colinhenderson77