The One Thing You Can’t Afford – Talking Value with Yanic Simard

Principal designer of Toronto Interior Design Group (TIDG) Yanic Simard identifies the one thing that you cannot afford and how TIDG can help.

When it comes to the design of your home, there is “one thing you can’t afford,” according to Yanic Simard, principal designer of award-winning design firm Toronto Interior Design Group (TIDG). It’s more valuable than your dollars: it’s your comfort and peace of mind. What you can’t afford is to spend your precious time on design mistakes that keep your space from living up to its grandest potential.

Simard has more than two decades of design experience and works with his clients from concept to dreamy reality. We sat down with the design expert to hear his take on the most common mistakes in interior design.

One such misstep is the “McMansion,” referring to ostentatious homes that are built with low-quality materials and craftsmanship. They are massive properties that appear grand on the outside, but are unfinished and unfurnished on the inside. By not skimping on quality and the finishing touches, homeowners can be sure that the design of their home complements the grandeur of the space.

Next there is “Way (un)-fair,” the phenomenon of shopping for furniture online. While online shopping is easy and accessible, it’s proven challenging to determine how a piece of furniture will fit among the other elements of a dwelling before it arrives. This is why it’s so important to work with an expert who will choose pieces tailored to your personal style.

Lastly, we have “Snoozie Suzy,” referring to uninspired décor and boring, drab interiors. Here, neutral tones such as beige reign supreme and experimentation is left by the wayside. To revitalize your décor for a striking space, call on design experts who can give your home the detailed attention it deserves.

As one of the most celebrated luxury design boutiques in the country, TIDG offers unparalleled expertise in crafting a personalized, luxurious home. Simard says, “TIDG is the ‘it’ boutique. We design it. We build it. We furnish it.”

TIDG will turn your home into a magnificent palace, gracing every corner of the property with carefully considered design. The pieces chosen are coordinated in every aspect, adding colour, vibrancy and personality that will accentuate and enhance both your home and life. “We create lasting, classic spaces, spaces you’ll love for years to come,” says Simard.

TIDG’s signature process has been carefully honed throughout years of experience spent cultivating and creating a multitude of spectacular designs, which can be explored online.

“It’s the secret of TIDG. People love it once they hear about it and see the progression of how it’ll work in their space and how it applies to them,” Simard says.

Through dedicated partnerships with contractors, TIDG controls every aspect of the build from the ground up. This collaboration and relationship “allows ideas to grow and allows for the most beautiful concepts to come to fruition,” Simard explains.

As a design boutique, TIDG only takes on a select number of clients at a time to ensure that each project gets the attention and care it needs. The company understands the importance of having a personal space created and curated just for you.

“We have all these other outside distractions; your house shouldn’t be another one of them. Your home should be the kind of harmonious space that complements your style and makes you feel comfortable — that’s really what we are trying to accomplish,” Simard says.

When it comes to your space, there is no room for mistakes. The experts at TIDG have the insight and experience to achieve the inspired design your home deserves. Let TIDG bring out the best in your home and even the best in you.

TIDG.ca