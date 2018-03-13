Piaget launch New Global Brand Campaign in Country Club de Genève

Last month, Piaget transformed the Country Club de Genève into a tropical, sun-filled paradise for the launch of its new global brand campaign. Coco Rocha, Barbara Palvin, Shanina Shaik and Joël Dicker joined brand ambassador Ryan Reynolds for an evening captured by Mert & Marcus. Supermodel and campaign muse Doutzen Kroes joined Piaget CEO Chabi Nouri for the unveiling of the new campaign. Piaget’s “Sunny Side of Life” philosophy is brought to life in this new print and digital campaign, a celebration of life lived to the fullest under the sun in the island paradise of Ibiza.

Photos by Remy Steiner/2018 Getty Images